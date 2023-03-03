​The Limavady took a step back from the club this week as he travelled to Sweden to organise arrangements for his brother, Kevin’s, funeral and Reynolds took over the reins.

The City number two knows Higgins and his family are going through a tough time with Reynolds and the squad willing do anything they can to help, such as managing to secure three points at the home of the champions.

And Higgins’ 48-year-old assistant says the Derry back-room team and players have worked seamlessly in the lead up to the encounter against Stephen Bradley’s men.

Assistant boss Alan Reynolds knows Derry City will be ready for Shamrock Rovers test.

"He's had his ups and downs, which is natural as he's got a lot going on in his head and with his family, but he knows that he has the full support of the players and the staff,” insisted Reynolds.

"We're all there for him because it’s a very difficult time for him and it's going to be for a while, so as long as we can put a smile on his face by winning games then we'll do our part.

"But, look, he and the family have a tough week ahead of him and they are in our thoughts.

"It's obviously unfortunate the way things have gone and the gaffer was missing a few weeks ago as well. I just have to fill in but, listen, all the staff, from Conor (Loughrey) Boyler (Gerard Boyle) and Kevin McCreadie, everyone has just worked away seamlessly.

"We obviously have been speaking to the gaffer and he's telling us what he wants. To be honest I know at this stage what he's looking for and we'll just try to implement it, so that we're ready for Friday."

City travel to Tallaght Stadium this evening with midfielder Sadou Diallo back from suspension while Adam O’Reilly may also feature. However Cameron Dummigan, Cameron McJannet, Michael Duffy and Colm Whelan are all still missing.

The Waterford native is delighted that Diallo is back in the squad.

"Sadou is back available and Adam is one that's very close, but all the rest of them are another week or so,” explained Reynolds.

"But, look, there's fellas who are chomping at the bit to play and it will be tough for those lads to get back into the team when they're available.”

With the Dubliners still aiming for their first league win of the year and tonight’s game being their first at a new look Tallaght Stadium, Reynolds expects the home side to come out with all guns blazing therefore an open attacking encounter is likely to happen.

"They'll definitely be looking to get their first victory, especially at home, but to be honest they would have won their first two games only for the sending offs, but look it's two really good teams facing each other,” he added.

"I speak to people about the level and the standards of the league here and I see League One and League Two and tell those people to watch Rovers versus Derry at Tallaght, on a good grass pitch, in a good stadium, it will be a good level, so I expect it to be an entertaining game and we'll have to be at our best.

"We played each other a couple of weeks ago and Rovers know us inside out at this stage and we're the same with them.

