BABY NEWS . . . James and Erin McClean announce the birth of their new baby daughter.

The Derry couple announced the birth of their fourth child on social media today with an adorable photograph of the proud parents holding the tiny hand of their newborn daughter.

Wigan winger McClean and Erin already have two daughters, eldest child Allie-May and Willow Ivy and son James Jr as they became a proud family of six.

Erin broke the news to her Instagram followers with the post and exclaimed: "She's here. Mia-Rose McClean'.

Last summer, Erin shared a snapshot of their young family and revealed they were expecting ‘another little bundle of of pure joy to our clan early next year’.