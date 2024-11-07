​PAUL Hegarty won the FAI Senior Cup as part of Derry City's infamous 'treble' winning team of 1989 and was assistant boss when the Candy Stripes edged St Pat's in a thriller at the old Lansdowne Road in that memorable 2006 final.

​But it was the heartache of losing to Shelbourne in the 1997 showpiece and with that the 'double' under Felix Healy which stands out most for the ex-midfielder who knows every inch of the emotional rollercoaster that is the biggest day in the Irish football calendar only too well.

Memories of those hurtful days are more prominent than the joyful ones he says when asked about his abiding memories of FAI Cup Finals but admittedly the straight-talking Donegal man is built differently than most.

"It's funny, I might be a bit different than other people," began Hegarty who made 303 appearances for Derry. "I've had more disappointments and more bad days in football than I ever had good days.

Team captain Peter Hutton and assistant boss Paul Hegarty hold up the FAI cup as Derry City arrive at Guildhall square in 2006. LS49-543MT.

" I don't know what it is, but my memories of winning things aren't great. "The ones of losing and losing league titles on the last days and losing cup finals, those are the ones that stick with me more than the ones I've won for some strange reason. Maybe the hurt, it's more than the joy I would get out of it.

"That isn't probably right because it is supposed to be a fantastic day."

Maybe there's a message in that statement for this current crop of Derry City players who find themselves in a similar position to the 2006 side who lost out to Shelbourne in the league title race before that never-to-be-forgotten 4-3 tussle with St Pat's in the cup final. They'll not want their cup final memories to be tainted.

While Hegarty might be haunted by that 1997 defeat and the near misses in the league in ‘05 and ‘06, he knows these cup final occasions are to be cherished.

Paul Hegarty and Declan Boyle hold the league trophy in the Brandywell dressing room in 1997.

"It's a massive occasion. I've been involved in a few myself over the years. It's a brilliant day when you win and it won't be any different this time.

"On the day when you've won a cup final, it's unbelievable the feeling but for most players I still think it's when you retire and go away from the game and you're able to tell your wains and grand wains.

"A lot of those boys are married and have children and have partners and whatever else and it's a massive day for them.

"They will look back at it in years to come when those children are grown up and those children will remember those days, probably more so than their fathers."

Derry City’s assistant manager Paul Hegarty. Photograph: George Sweeney

When they eventually hang up their boots, Hegarty believes they'd much rather be counting medals than counting pound coins.

"People will talk about money but there's no player in the League of Ireland that will ever make a fortune. So what's their motivation for playing? "I would imagine, mostly it's when you're retired you can say 'I did this,' 'I did that' and whatever.

"Nobody will ask you how much money you have in your bank. I think they will say 'show me your medals'. "You go and meet people in bars, retired players and on a Saturday night I'm sure there will be one or two ex-players and will they be talking about money? They'll be talking about 'remember the day we beat whoever in the cup final'.

"And that's what football should be about. Being successful, doing the best you possibly can. Getting the best out of what you've been given as an individual and that's what it comes down to on Sunday.

"If we give the best we have on Sunday I have no doubt who the winning team will be." You wouldn't imagine the Ballindrait man, a forester by trade, is one for the glitz and glamour which comes with being involved in the FAI Cup final these days and he's not afraid to admit he would rather be in a tracksuit than a flash team suit.

"If I could get away with it I'd go for a tracksuit," he laughed. "Some people want that. People would say a day out and a clean shirt but it is what it is.

"That's not the biggest thing in the world for me. The joy you see in players after winning cup finals, the supporters I always think is the big one. "When you look back and see videos of those cup finals and see Derry supporters and the amount of them that travelled and the joy it brings to people's families just for that one day.

"A lot of people just live day-to-day, especially up here in the North West. There's no fortune to be made but people save up their money for these days and the joy it gives those people just for that day. I think that's absolutely priceless.

"Two years ago 25,000 Derry City supporters went down to Dublin and that's what it's all about. It's about the supporters and people will travel in their droves even with the disappointment of the league. "They just love their football club and want this football club to be successful and I think that's what everyone wants collectively. Everybody is on the same page regarding that."