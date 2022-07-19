Sun soaked O'Neills Foyle Cup underway

One of Europe’s biggest and most respected events in the world’s youth football calendar saw the first of over 1,600 matches played yesterday and continuing over the next six days, across three counties, involving age groups 8-19, male, female and sports with disability.
This year’s record-breaking entry will see over 455 teams from Ireland, north and south, England, Scotland, Finland, Canada and America competing in the tournament.
1. Foyle Cup
A great sliding tackle from a Top of the Hill Celtic defender during Monday's game against Clooney in the O'Neills Foyle Cup U13 section. Picture by Jim McCafferty
2. Foyle Cup
Trojans striker holds off the Top of the Hill Celtic defender during Monday's O'Neill Foyle Cup U8 game. Picture by Jim McCafferty
3. Foyle Cup
Trojans U15 squad getting their O'Neills Foyle Cup campaign underway on Monday. by Jim McCafferty
4. Foyle Cup
Sion Swifts squad getting their O'Neills Foyle Cup campaign underway on Monday. by Jim McCafferty
