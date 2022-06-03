As the 'Journal' celebrates its remarkable 250th anniversary milestone this month, we've taken a look through the newspaper's vast archive, a veritable trove of articles that holds almost a century of records documenting the history of Derry City Football Club.
From its inception at a meeting in the City Hotel on April 30th 1928, through to the club's senior debut in the Irish League the following year right up to Ruaidhri Higgins' present day squad, the 'Journal' archives deliver a fascinating insight into the rollercoaster journey the club has been on through the years.
It's been a turbulent and chequered past and the 'Journal' was always on hand as the local paper of record, documenting the lows of exile from senior football, relegation and liquidation to the highs of the Irish League Championship victory of 1965, the historic League of Ireland treble in 1989 and the many European adventures.
Check out some of those memorable milestones with a selection of notable articles.