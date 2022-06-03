As the 'Journal' celebrates its remarkable 250th anniversary milestone this month, we've taken a look through the newspaper's vast archive, a veritable trove of articles that holds almost a century of records documenting the history of Derry City Football Club.

From its inception at a meeting in the City Hotel on April 30th 1928, through to the club's senior debut in the Irish League the following year right up to Ruaidhri Higgins' present day squad, the 'Journal' archives deliver a fascinating insight into the rollercoaster journey the club has been on through the years.

It's been a turbulent and chequered past and the 'Journal' was always on hand as the local paper of record, documenting the lows of exile from senior football, relegation and liquidation to the highs of the Irish League Championship victory of 1965, the historic League of Ireland treble in 1989 and the many European adventures.

Check out some of those memorable milestones with a selection of notable articles.

1. The Derry City Story The first Derry City team photographed by the Journal in 1929. Photo Sales

2. The Derry City Story The Journal reported that a meeting to form a senior football team to compete in the Irish Senior League took place in the City Hotel on May 1928. Photo Sales

3. The Derry City Story 10 thousand fans packed into the Brandywell to watch Derry City's league debut in the Irish League as Glentoran edged them out 2-1. Photo Sales

4. The Derry City Story Derry City lose out to Linfield at Windsor Park but the game was noted for the debut of City legend Jimmy Kelly in October 1931. Photo Sales