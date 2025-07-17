Kevin Holt pictured playing for Derry City against Douglas James-Taylor, has left Brandywell. Photo by Shauna Clinton/Sportsfile

TIERNAN Lynch has confirmed defender Kevin Holt’s exit from Derry City and insists there was ‘no fallout’.

The 32 year-old centre half joined Derry on a two year contract on the transfer deadline day last January from SPL outfit Dundee United for an undisclosed fee.

It was a significant coup for Lynch but after 20 games just six months into his City career, the player returned to Scotland and is expected to sign for Scott Brown’s Ayr United in the Scottish Championship with a transfer fee understood to be agreed between both clubs.

There he’ll join up with another of Lynch’s Scottish signings, Dom Thomas who left Foyleside last month, five months into his two year contract.

Kevin Holt, left, will join up with his former Derry City teammate Dom Thomas at Ayr United.

City boss Lynch insists there was no animosity between the player and the club, simply Holt wanted to return to his young family in Scotland and he wished him all the best in the future.

“Kevin has gone obviously,” confirmed Lynch. “There was no disagreement with Kevin. No fall-out with Kevin,” he explained. “I spoke to him just as he was getting on the boat as he was leaving. He rang me to thank us for his time here.

“He has two little girls who live back in Scotland and they weren’t with him and he just wanted to go back home.”

Holt, who scored twice during his time on Foyleside, played his final game in the 7-2 drubbing of Waterford at Brandywell and he sat out the trip to Sligo Rovers last Saturday, signalling the end of his short stint in the League of Ireland.

The player left Dundee United to join Derry City in controversial terms as the club accused Holt of making clear he would be ‘unavailable for selection’ for the remainder of their season as he forced through a move to the Brandywell club.

It’s understood the player has been unsettled in Derry since his arrival from Scotland and Lynch insists the Lone Moor Road outfit did the ‘honourable’ thing in allowing his to leave.

"The club were very honourable in letting him do that. It was all very plain-sailing and we wish Kevin all the best." The search for Holt’s replacement is already well underway with Galway’s Rob Slevin heavily linked with a move to Derry. Whether that move materialises in the summer window it remains to be seen, however, the Cork man’s contract expires with the Tribesmen at the end of the season.

Another player linked with a move to the Candy Stripes is 32 year-old Londoner Charles Dunne who was at Coleraine last season.

The ex-Republic of Ireland U21 international counts Wycombe Wanders, Motherwell and St Mirren amongst his former clubs.