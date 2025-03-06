​TIERNAN Lynch admits he's still trying to get used to the difference in refereeing between the Irish League and League of Ireland following controversial incidents which scuppered Derry's chances of getting anything from Richmond Park on Monday night.

​The Derry boss was reluctant to talk himself into trouble after the match having already exchanged words with match referee Gavin Colfer who explained his decision-making in the officials dressing room following the 2-0 loss.

Carl Winchester was harshly handed a two match ban for his challenge on Mason Melia less than two minutes into the second half having already awarded a controversial penalty to the Saints early in the first half after Ben Doherty's challenge on the same player.

Lynch had returned from a one-match touchline ban of his own following his sending off against Bohemians at Brandywell for entering into the opposition's technical box during the game.

He felt the award of both penalties against the Saints and the straight red card shown to Winchester were 'harsh' but was reluctant to elaborate.

"I thought we were very harshly done by tonight," he said. "I thought events or decisions in the game that went against us completely changed the outcome of the game.

"I have to be very careful of what I say and I'm very conscious of that but respect other people's decisions. The outcome of the game was changed by decisions that I thought were harsh.

"It's probably better that I don't elaborate on the red card decision or the two penalty decisions."

Derry City manager Tiernan Lynch. Photograph: George Sweeney

Asked if he felt the standard of officiating in the Irish League was more lenient than in the League of Ireland, he responded:

"I'd be telling you lies if I said that wasn't the case. That's something we're definitely trying to get used to. I have to be careful with what I say and how I say it but we have to deal with that. It's what we do about it."

Lynch was asked if he felt the reaction of the Pat's players to the controversial incidents had influenced the officials but again the Belfast man wasn't prepared to risk serving another touchline ban.

"I have a big mouth and could get myself into trouble very quickly but I have to respect referees' decisions and I have to take this one on the chin.

Chris Forrester goes in strongly against Michael Duffy at Richmond Park on Monday night. Photo by Kevin Moore.

"I can only go off my opinion and I didn't think any of the decisions were clear cut enough. What's happened has happened we have to dust ourselves off and we have to go again.

"I've spoken to my own player and I've spoken to the referee and I have to respect the referee and respect the conversation we had. He was good enough to take the time to talk to me and I probably have to keep that between us.”