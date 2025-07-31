​TIERNAN Lynch believes he's making significant inroads in bringing down the average age of his Derry City squad after a busy summer transfer window came to a close after Monday night's deadline.

​The Belfast man was heavily scrutinised for his recruitment strategy at the start of the season for bringing in the likes of Liam Boyce [33], Shane Ferguson [33], Carl Winchester [31], Robbie Benson [32] and Kevin Holt [32] which brought the average age of the squad to 27 years - the oldest in the top flight! Lynch was repeatedly fielding questions about the age profile of his team which prompted him to joke about needing additional space in the away changing room at Tolka Park to accommodate the wheelchairs belonging to his elder statesmen on the opening night. That criticism quickly faded as Derry began to live up to their billing as title contenders as Liam Boyce bagged two hat-tricks and is in contention for the golden boot while Winchester has been one of the stand-out performers of the season! The Brandywell boss' second transfer window has allowed him to put his stamp on the squad and the additions of Alex Bannon [21], Adam Frizzell [27], Brandon Fleming [25] and Jamie Stott [27] have taken that average age down a notch, particularly after Holt, Ciaron Harkin [29] and 34 year-old Pat Hoban's departures. So is the Derry manager more content with his squad six months into his maiden season on Foyleside? “As a manager and especially me, I’m never going to be happy," he answered. "You’re always wanting to improve and you’re always looking for areas that you want to tweak. I think that’s just the nature of the beast. "I think the day where I’ll be 100% happy will probably be the day for me to put my coat on and leave.

"The big thing for us now is that we’re building a squad, we’ve brought the average age down, we’ve a bit more legs in and around this, and we’re getting a little bit more youth around in and around this and we’re also getting plenty of experience with regards games at a decent level.

"So where we are at the moment, we’re happy enough. We’re always looking to improve and I make no bones about that.”

Derry’s crunch clash with league leaders Shamrock Rovers at Tallaght on Sunday was in the balance ahead of last night’s Europa Conference League ties involving Kosovan clubs, Ballkani and Prishtina.

If both clubs progressed it would mean Rovers’ away leg against Ballkani would take place next Tuesday and the league fixture would be postponed.

Should Sunday’s game be played as scheduled, Lynch insists his team will be fully prepared. “They probably don’t come any bigger I suppose, it’s one that we’re definitely, definitely looking forward to.

“We have to prepare for this game being on Sunday, and that’s what we’ve done over the last couple of days. We are under no illusions on a weekly basis, Rovers are a very good side.

Derry City's newest recruit Jamie Stott with manager Tiernan Lynch. Photo by Kevin Morrison.

"I know they have a game but with the size of the squad that they have, and the options that they have to tweak, they’re probably going into Thursday night thinking that the game’s over and they’ll probably get to play around with their team going full strength for Sunday and that’s very much where our mindset is.

"We obviously went down there at the beginning of the year and we drew with them; there were two men sent off but we felt a bit harshly done by with our sending off, but it was what it was.

"Then we were hugely disappointing with the result at the Brandywell. That was a game that was there for us to go on and take and we gave Rovers a get out of jail, card with the goals that we conceded, so they are things that we have to go and put right.”

He believes his team is better equipped for this meeting than previous encounters with the Hoops. “Yeah, very much so. This team is not the finished article, far from it, but they are getting better on a weekly basis, a million percent.

"There are definitely improvements, you can see people coming together and they are definitely starting to get a hold of the game model.

"I can’t praise them any more for the work they are doing on a daily basis, they are an unbelievable bunch of boys and I just hope they can get their rewards for what they’re doing.”

With the game sandwiched between two European ties for Rovers, Lynch doesn’t buy the idea Stephen Bradley could take his eye off the ball domestically. “You always hope for it, but I don’t see it happening. There’s probably five or six players in that Rovers team who are stalwarts and who he doesn’t change around too much.

"He then obviously has that firepower of Danny Mandriou, Graham Burke, Aaron McEneff and Jack Byrne; the list goes on and on.

"We’ve got to look at what our strengths are and what we’re good at, and if you had watched our training session today and where the boys are at the moment, I think they’re in a good place.”

Is it a must win game for his charges who trail Rovers by eight points with 12 games to go? “I keep saying this, but every game for Derry is a must-win game. There’s no point going to Tallaght and beating Rovers on Sunday, and then going and losing to Cork.

"I think the big thing for us is that we have to approach every game ow home and away that they are must wins.”