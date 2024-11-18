DERRY CITY Football Club and Larne have reached an agreement over a compensation package for Tiernan Lynch to become Ruaidhri Higgins' successor at the Brandywell club, the 'Journal' understands.

The 44 year-old Belfast man claimed Derry City has the potential to become the 'biggest club in the island of Ireland' and now he has the opportunity to lead the Candy Stripes into the 2025 League of Ireland season. There were between 50 and 60 applications for the vacant post following the news Higgins had agreed to step away from his role after three-and-a-half years last weekend and Lynch proved the outstanding candidate. Lynch, who guided the Inver Reds to successive Irish Premiership titles and created history when leading them into the Uefa Conference League phase this season, admitted the prospect of being Derry City manager would interest any manager with ambition. "It has the potential to be the biggest club in the island of Ireland," said Lynch on Monday afternoon. "So I think any manager who has ambition, if they told you that wasn't something of interest they'd be telling you lies."