Tiernan Lynch shuts down Pat Hoban exit talk despite Linfield approach
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
There's been heightened interest in last season's top goalscorer since the arrival of 33 year-old hitman Liam Boyce from Hearts last week with reported interest from League of Ireland rivals Shamrock Rovers, Bohemians and Galway United.
Rumours of the Galwegian's departure have certainly gathered pace with media outlets in Dublin claiming those clubs have ramped up their interest in the player who has one year remaining on his current deal on Foyleside.
In fact it's understood Derry City has also knocked back a tentative approach from Irish League leaders Linfield who contacted the Brandywell outfit before Christmas about the potential to bring Hoban to Windsor Park!
City boss Lynch dismissed talk Hoban was surplus to requirements at Brandywell, insisting the experienced striker - who bagged 14 league goals last term- is very much in his plans.
"He's 100 per cent in our plans," insisted the City supremo. "Pat Hoban still has a year left and as far as I'm concerned, Pat's going nowhere.
"Pat's a very ambitious lad. He's a really good pro. He wants to score goals and hopefully the people we've brought in and around him now will give him all the tools to score the goals that Pat wants to score. From my end, Pat's going nowhere."
The prospect of Hoban, Boyce and Danny Mullen to select from this season is a mouthwatering prospect for Lynch who continues to bolster his squad.
Hoban’s former Dundalk teammate Robbie Benson was officially unveiled as a Derry City player at the club’s new temporary training base at Owenbeg yesterday morning.
Ex-Shrewsbury Town skipper Carl Winchester’s signing was also confirmed at a press conference with Dom Thomas’ arrival from Scottish Championship club Queen’s Park expected imminently.
It’s been a significant first transfer window for Lynch who has added Arlo Doherty, Shane Ferguson, Gavin Whyte, Boyce, Benson, Winchester and Dom Thomas as new recruits so far.