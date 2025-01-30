Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

​TIERNAN Lynch wants to 'get fans off their seats' and the Derry City boss is confident he’s signed players who share the Brandywell club's attacking DNA.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​The Belfast man is expecting his team to bring 'excitement' and put smiles on the faces of the City fans this season with the attacking adventure he believes is engrained in the fabric of the Lone Moor Road club.

Explosive wingers, players taking risks and bombarding the opposition box with crosses is how his team look to embody the true spirit of Derry City and he believes he's got a DNA match with some of his new recruits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Let's not get carried away with a pre-season friendly against an understrength and youthful Institute side currently midtable in the Irish Championship and who collapsed like a cardboard box in the rain once Robbie Benson netted the opener after 17 minutes.

Derry City goal scorer Dom Thomas is congratulated Michael Duffy. Photograph: George Sweeney

However, Tuesday' night's 5-0 drubbing gave City fans an insight into Lynch's 'game-model' and the potential of the new signings should they continue to click.

Dom Thomas, who was prepared to take on his man at will and was a constant threat on the right wing, completed his 45 minute Brandywell introduction with a superbly taken goal and Lynch reckons he's the type of player who typifies Derry City's traditions.

Gavin Whyte might not yet be fully up to speed in terms of match fitness but he’s another who likes to glide past opposition players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those new recruits supplement the talent of Michael Duffy and Paul McMullan on the wings while Robbie Benson’s nose for goal and Liam Boyce’s experience and threat up top, certainly whet the appetite for City fans.

"I think the big thing for us is we're trying to meet different people and engross ourselves in Derry City and what the culture and DNA of Derry City is all about," said Lynch who admitted the size and stature of Derry City Football Club continues to surprise him.

"The more people you talk to it's very much about getting the fans off their seats, wingers and one v. ones and balls into the box.

"That's what we want to bring. We want to bring excitement. We want to bring noise and we want this to be a real fortress and it's up to us to build that."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An estimated 1,200 people turned out to watch Derry's first pre-season friendly at home and Lynch was impressed with the attendance. Asked if he was beginning to feel pressure and expectation levels grow as the big kick-off approaches, Lynch was nonplussed.

"The honest answer is no I didn't [realise how much the club means to the people of the city]. I probably didn't realise the club is as big as it is but that makes it more exciting of what we can hopefully try and achieve here.

"I think no matter what level you manage at, there's always pressure and I don't think anyone in this city will put any more pressure on me than I'll put on myself.

"You want to be successful. You want to have everyone in this city wanting to come to games on Friday nights and they're leaving with smiles on their faces and enjoying the style of football that we want to implement.

"That goes with it. Ultimately if it works, fantastic and if it doesn't then it doesn't You put your hands up and you've given it your best shot. Please God it does work."