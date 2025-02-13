TIERNAN Lynch has joked his Derry City squad will need additional space in the away changing room at Tolka Park on Friday night to accommodate the wheelchairs belonging to his ageing squad.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​The Derry City manager's recruitment strategy and the age profile of his new signings has been heavily scrutinised and critiqued in recent weeks and Lynch is clearly fed up with the debate as he readies himself for his first League of Ireland test against champions Shelbourne on Friday night.

Liam Boyce [33], Carl Winchester [31], Shane Ferguson [33] and Robbie Benson [32] are all over 30 years of age but there's no doubting their talent and experience and there's certainly no need for zimmer frames or other mobility aids.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The average age of the current squad is 27 with just seven either 30 years-old or older.

Derry City manager Tiernan Lynch. Photograph: George Sweeney

In fact Lynch insists he's delighted with the balance of experience and 'legs' within his squad as he rebuffed further questions about his elder statesmen.

"We actually just reached out to Shelbourne there and asked if we could get enough space in the changing rooms for all our wheelchairs," joked Lynch when asked further questions about the age of his new recruits at the pre-match press conference. "So hopefully they will see us through in that situation.”

Derry's new recruits are top talents who have carved out successful careers at the top level in England, Scotland and Ireland and several boast international caps. So their respective ages isn't something Lynch sees as an issue which has clearly got the tongues of fans and pundits wagging.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I haven't talked about it. If Derry go and have a very successful season it will not be mentioned.

Derry City recent signings Shane Ferguson and Liam Boyce training at the GAA Centre of Excellence, Owenbeg. Photograph: George Sweeney

"If Derry don't have a successful season there's no doubt it will be thrown up. Again, it's not something we're overly thinking about.

"We feel there's a real talent in this team, there's real ability and our big thing is can we bring that out?

"There's no doubt there's experience in it. There's also lots of legs in it. We feel there's a good blend but time will obviously tell."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lynch was staying tight-lipped when asked about the overall health of his squad going into the Valentine's Day opener as he gives players carrying niggles every opportunity to declare themselves fit.

"I think we're in a good place. There's people who may not be available and are carrying little niggles. We're not going to rule them out just yet so I'll remain tight-lipped as far as that's concerned until I do have to rule them out.

"Whether they make it or whether they don't I still think we're in a good place going into Friday night."