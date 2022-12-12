Manager Marty McCann (left) with his Ulster University Magee side who defeated Southwest College, at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium.

Marty McCann’s men will be looking to make it three wins on the bounce and all spectators are welcome for tomorrow afternoon’s game.

Magee secured an impressive 4-2 victory over South West College at the Brandywell, last Tuesday.

McCann’s side have been working since the beginning of the season with league and friendly games being a weekly occurrence.

UU Magee captain Shea Ferguson holds the ball up against South West College.

Before kick-off, Derry City manager Ruaidhrí Higgins made a guest appearance and gave an inspirational team talk to help fire the lads up. First Ruaidhrí welcomed the lads to what he described as “The Home of Football” when describing Brandywell Stadium.

He mentioned the significance of representing the University as well as the former Magee students that he worked alongside with over the years.

The Candy Stripes boss spoke highly about the late great Mark Farren who also attended University at Magee and how important of a figure he is to everyone at Derry City.

Playing into direct sunlight during the first half, Magee found themselves 2-0 down after 12 minutes.

First, a cross from SWC winger Nic Collen caught Magee goalkeeper Killian McCarron off his line and the ball ended up in the back of the net.

It got worse when a darting run down the left wing by Fabio Ledwith saw him cut inside past the Magee defence to fire a shot into the net from 25 yards.

Despite the shaky start Magee began to settle into the game and their first goal arrived on 20 minutes thanks to some super play by Joe Curran.

After a quick one-two with David Quigley, Curran found himself one on one with the keeper and he remained composed to slot it home.

Minutes later an in-swinging corner from Lukas Froschle remarkably found its way into the net and Magee were suddenly level.

Arguably the goal of the game came on the 35th minute. After smoothly playing the ball out from the backline, Joe Curran spotted Josh Ingram making a darting run across the left wing. Curran threaded the ball over perfectly into Ingram’s stride who brought it down and finished with ease.

After the break, Magee started well defensively as Nathan Graham and Magee captain Shea Ferguson dealt with any incoming balls into their half.

The final goal of the game came in the 74th minute after a through ball from Froschle slipped Matthew McMenemy in on goal and he fired it into the bottom corner on his debut for Magee.

Magee almost had a fifth after Kody Teeney brilliantly picked out Luke McDaid from the wing but dragged his shot just wide of the post. Shay Madden also fired just over the bar.

After the full-time whistle, McCann spoke about how proud he was of his team after they showed great strength and resilience to comeback from two goals down.