Vinny Perth says he's proud of how Dundalk has dealt with adversity

Dundalk manager Vinny Perth is hoping to meet his 51 points target with victory over Derry City in the final match of the season tonight at Oriel Park.

It’s a bold statement given the Dubliner won the league title with the Lilywhites during his previous spell as manager in 2019 but considering the obstacles and uncertainty he’s faced this season, he’s ‘proud’ to have guided Dundalk through a tumultuous journey under the controversial previous owners.

Since 2014, Dundalk have won five titles, two FAI Cups and contested the group stages of the Europa League but despite a dramatic collapse, Perth, who returned to the club in the summer, believes the past few months have been among his best days at the club.

Going into the final match of the season against Derry at Oriel Park tonight, Dundalk have nothing but pride to play for. However, Perth is determined to finish what has been a bizarre season by securing his targeted 51 points total.

“We had hoped that we would have had something to play for on the final day,” he said. “For the last six or seven weeks we always felt getting into fourth was possible. At one stage I felt getting third was possible.

“We had a six or seven week spell where we had just eight or nine first team players available. Beyond that, when we had people available I think this team is a league winning team. I don’t think it’s a league winning squad.

“Unfortunately it turns out we don’t have anything to play for other than pride. We can’t move up or down in the league but we set out a target of 51 points six or seven weeks ago as a group so hopefully we can get there on Friday night.

“Our achievement as a group over the last three or four months with everything we had to put up with internally and externally, in many ways it’s probably a bigger achievement than the previous eight and a half years I’ve had with the club where we had a lot of success.

“I would say we’ve probably achieved more in the last four months, albeit the history books won’t show that. But the way the club has stuck together and the way the team has stuck together and the performances of players over that period of time, for me personally it’s probably the period I get most pride out of despite what people would say outside of the club looking in.