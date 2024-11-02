This is the moment former Hull City man Harry Wood etched his name into Shelbourne Football Club’s history books as he fires the winning goal past Brian Maher at Brandywell with four minutes of normal time remaining.

The Englishman came off the bench to score the decisive goal in the 1-0 victory over the Candy Stripes and take Shels back to the top of the table after Sean Boyd’s free-kick was parried into his path by the City keeper.

That goal rubbed salt into the wounds of the suffering Derry City fans who had hoped they would be celebrating a first league title win since 1997 on their home patch on the final day of the season but it was to be Shelbourne’s night.

Of course Derry’s hopes of that elusive title ended in the 1-0 loss to St Patrick’s Athletic the previous weekend in Inchicore.

Woods’ goal sparked wild celebrations among the Shels staff and players and the 300 strong travelling support but the goalscorer will no doubt be in hot water with the FAI for inciting the home crowd with his goal celebration as he took off his top and raced towards the Derry fans in the terraces.

There were ugly scenes which followed in the crowd as one young City fan sustained an ankle injury when crushed up against one of the steel barriers.

The Shelbourne goal hero said afterwards that his celebration was as a result of ‘a bit of anger towards’ the City supporters.

"I was warming up and I was getting a lot of rubbish from the Derry fans,” said Woods. “So I thought as soon as I come on I’ll try and make an impact. It’s not just for the team but obviously to prove people wrong and as soon as I scored I had a bit of anger towards them [Derry fans] so I went over to them.”

The result saw Shelbourne clinch the title by two points clear of second placed Shamrock Rovers while Derry finished EIGHT points off the pace in fourth and needing an FAI Cup win at the Aviva to ensure European football next season.