City currently sit in third spot in the Premier Division table, three points behind tomorrow evening’s opponents, this despite just picking up 10 points from their last seven league games.

McLaughlin also believes that once the Candy Stripes get the likes of Cameron Dummigan, Mark Connolly and Patrick McEleney back, they’ll be a lot stronger for it, but at the minute he’s quite happy sitting in amongst the pack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think Ruaidhrí (Higgins) alluded to it after the Drogheda game, we’re sitting in a good place at the minute,” insisted McLaughlin.

Derry City assistant manager Paddy McLaughlin. Picture by George Sweeney.

“We’re tucked in nicely just in behind the leaders, which is brilliant for us at this stage when you consider the players that we’ve had missing for large parts of the season.

“If we can stay where we are or move up the table over the next couple of weeks and get our full panel of players back available and raring to go, it will be good. We’re quite happy with how things have gone so far, but it's important that we keep going and keep working hard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As I said, hopefully we’ll have a full panel to choose from soon, so we're in a good place at the minute. We’re keeping our heads down and looking to stay out of the spotlight and let the leaders take the pressure.”

McLaughlin insists Derry will travel to Phibsborough aiming for a victory.

“We’re going into the game with our confidence high and it’s a game that we feel we can go and win,” he added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Only last month the Gypsies secured a narrow 1-0 win at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium, thanks to Dean Williams’ second half penalty and McLaughlin felt they deserved more from last Friday night's loss at rivals Shamrock Rovers.

“We’ve watched the game back and they were very good on the night and the scoreline was a bit harsh on them,” he added.

“But Shamrock Rovers can do that to teams as we know only too well. But Bohs will be looking to bounce back just like we were last Friday night at Drogheda.

“I expect it to be a good game, at a big venue with a big crowd being at it, which both sets of players will thrive on. Our record at Dalymount over the last few years has been a good one and we always seem to play well there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our boys are looking forward to it, especially coming on the back of a good result from a difficult venue at Drogheda.