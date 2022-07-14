Despite the Brandywell men trailing 2-0 from the first leg, an impressive 300 hundred fans have made the trip to the Latvian capital.

However for the City supporters who haven't travelled, they can still see tonight's second leg encounter by purchasing the streaming service.

The Derry faithful can order the game for £7 and they can watch all the action from the Skonto Stadium.

Derry City's Eoin Toal will have to have a big game tonight in Riga. Picture by Kevin Moore/MCI

Tonight's game will also be live on BBC Radio Foyle and Drive 105's Match Night Live.

Foyle's Sportsound will have Eric White and Liam Coyle on commentary from 5.55pm; while Michael Kealey and Dermot Liddy are in the commentary box in Riga for the Match Night Live team from 5.45pm.