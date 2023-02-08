James McClean and three of his kids before the birth of his new baby daughter.

The Ireland winger celebrated the birth of his fourth child on Monday hours before travelling to Ewood Park with the Latics to play 90 minutes of the stalemate.

It was a 'special day' for McClean who had earlier posted a photograph of his newborn daughter Mia-Rose on his social media before rushing off to meet up with his teammates.

When asked to describe his hectic day in a post-match interview, the Creggan man, rather wisely, was careful not to offend his wife Erin.

"Long, for starters," he answered. "But if I stood here and complained I think I would get a slap off my missus. She's the one that did all the hard work today. She's been absolutely brilliant. Four babies now, so yeah, it's been a good day," he smiled.

"She's the boss," he added. "But like I said, it's a special day and then to come here and get a result obviously tops it off. Yeah, it's been a good day."

Before the match, Wigan Athletic's official account posted a photograph of McClean walking out onto the pitch at promotion chasing Blackburn with the words; 'Welcomed a baby girl into the world earlier today . . In the starting line-up tonight. James McClean'.

And his wife responded hilariously: "He owes me a week of night feeds for this." She later added: "To be fair the midwives were better help. haha naw jk [sic]. He had me well warned in advance lol [sic]."

BABY NEWS . . . James and Erin McClean announce the birth of their new baby daughter.

The former Derry City wideman was unfortunate not to add another assist, this time on the pitch as his corner kick was met by Martin Kelly at the far post but the goal was disallowed due to Callum Lang’s tangle with Lewis Travis.

McClean's manager, Shaun Maloney described McClean as a 'warrior' and hailed his performance against Blackburn as 'fantastic' as Wigan drew level on points with Blackpool at the foot of the Championship table.

“Amazing for him and his family, his wife gave birth, and he just made the pre-match meeting, he got here at five to six,” said Maloney. "For him to come here and play the way he did, he was a warrior out there. He played in a position where he had to cover probably the most ground of anyone, and physically he looks the same as he did 10 years ago.

"Huge credit to him, he always wanted to play, assuming his wife and baby were okay. Thankfully that was the case and it was a fantastic performance given the day he’s had,” new boss Maloney added.

Ireland and former Derry City winger McClean and Erin already have two daughters, eldest child Allie-May and Willow Ivy and son James Jr as they became a proud family of six.

