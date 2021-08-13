Will Patching warns his Derry City friends will become 'enemies for 90 minutes' on Sunday

Will Patching in action against Drogheda United for Derry City when he scored twice from free kicks. Photograph by Kevin Moore.

The former Man City Academy star is ‘excited’ to return to Foyleside for Sunday’s league clash and he’s hoping to receive a welcome reception by Derry City supporters who might not have got the chance to see him wear the red and white Candy Stripes during his six month spell at the club.

Just 250 supporters were in attendance when he last played at Brandywell in his final game for the club against Sligo Rovers at the end of June and he was applauded off the pitch by the home support. Patching produced a string of impressive performances during his short term loan from Dundalk scoring six goals and chipping in with six assists.

The 22 year-old Englishman, who has yet to make a decision on his future with his current deal at Oriel Park expiring at the end of the season, said he’s looking forward to renewing acquaintances with his former teammates on Sunday.

“I’m really excited to come back to Derry to see everyone and to play against the lads,” said Patching.

“They’ll be the enemy for the 90 minutes but after that I’ll have a good chat with some of them and it’ll be good to see a few familiar faces. I’m buzzing to get back and see the lads and obviously the fans were great to me and it’ll be good to just get back to the Brandywell.

“Even though I was only there for such a short period of time, everyone was so welcoming and I had such a great time there. So I’ll be looking forward to getting back there on Sunday. I hope I get a good reception from the fans, but we’ll see. I’m looking forward to seeing them all.”

There will be over 1,100 supporters at the afternoon kick-off on Sunday for what’s expected to be an intense affair with much at stake. Derry are currently four points better off than the Co. Louth men who have two games in hand due to their European exploits.

Derry players celebrate Patching's goal against Drogheda.

Ruaidhri Higgins and the Derry defence will be only too aware of the threat Patching poses from set-plays and the Dundalk midfielder is relishing the challenge to get closer to the Candy Stripes and fifth spot.

“It’s a massive game. Obviously there’s us, Drogheda and Derry all in fifth, sixth and seventh. It’s about getting as many points as possible and potentially a European spot. We’re four points behind now but I think we have two games in hand. So it’s a massive game and our minds will be totally focused on that ahead of Sunday.”

Patching continued where he left off at Derry when he made the return to Dundalk this summer and he was full of praise for teammate Patrick McEleney who he believes is ‘a step above the rest’.

“He’s quality,” added Patching. “A step above the rest, he’s unbelievable and I bet Derry fans are looking forward to having him back next year. We have a good connection on the pitch and we look for each other and try to play little one-twos. We bring each other on and bring a different style of play to the team as well. We link up well.”

No doubt Derry boss Higgins would love to have the pair link up again at Derry next season but what does the future have in store for Patching? “I haven’t given it much thought at this stage. I’m just taking each game as they come and I’ll see what happens.