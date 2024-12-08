WHERE'S HE GOING? Will Patching is weighing up his options.

FREE agent Will Patching insists he's in no rush to make a decision on his future with tentative talks held with various suitors in England, Scotland and Ireland.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A return to Derry City is a viable possibility with Brandywell boss Tiernan Lynch keen to retain the services of the 26 years-old midfielder for 2025 and beyond.

Clubs in the Scottish Premiership, EFL League One and Two and League of Ireland have shown genuine interest in the former Candy Stripe who continues to weigh up his options.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Patching understands he's entering his prime footballing years and so he's taking his time before agreeing his next move.

Will Patching in action against Drogheda United in the FAI Cup Final at the Aviva Stadium last month. Photo credit: Kevin Moore/MCIphoto

Lynch, who convinced Adam O'Reilly to stay and is confident of adding goalkeeper Brian Maher, has also spoken to Patching upon his return from an end of season holiday in Tenerife and the former Man City youth refuses to rule out a fifth season on Foyleside.

Rumours of a move to Cambridge and Carlisle emerged over recent weeks but Patching insists he has yet to have face-to-face talks with any club representative and says he hasn't yet visited the grounds of potential suitors.

"I don't really know what I'm doing myself at the moment," he said. "It's just a case of waiting about and weighing up my options. I've been home now for a couple of weeks and conversations have definitely already started so it's just a case of weighing things up. I'll definitely not rush into things. I'll take my time and see what's best for me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I've literally not met anyone yet," he insisted. "I've had phone calls with various different teams but I've not actually gone to meet anyone or had a look around anywhere yet. I'll probably start doing that soon and start weighing up options from that.

"Whether it's going to be back in Ireland - we usually start coming back in at the start of January - or whether it's going to be over here I'd be allowed to be registered from the start of January so I'm kind of aiming towards that."

His time at Derry City ended on a sour note with defeat in the FAI Cup Final to Drogheda United at the Aviva last month and a hugely disappointing fourth place finish in the league despite challenging for the title right up until the penultimate fixture.

It was widely believed the player was intent on turning his back on the League of Ireland and returning to England to be closer to his family but that's not 'a deal-breaker'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I have had a conversation with him [Lynch]," he confirmed. "I've been at Derry for a number of years now and I obviously think very highly of the place. It's always going to be an option for me to come back as long as Derry are on the same page.

"In terms of the negotiations side of things, Derry are definitely going to be there, yeah. I wouldn't say it's a deal breaker to have to come back home [to England]. Obviously I'd probably prefer to be closer to home than I have been. I've been in Ireland for five years now. But that's not really a massive issue for me."

Of course he still harbours ambitions to play at the highest level possible but while the League of Ireland was once viewed as a 'stepping stone', Patching reckons the quality has improved and the opportunity to play European football is also enticing.

It's not just Derry City who have Patching on their Christmas list and the door hasn't closed on anyone just yet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think if you weren't thinking like that as a footballer [to play at a higher level] then there's not really much point playing. I first came to Ireland to use it as a stepping stone to get somewhere higher. Obviously I stayed a lot longer and enjoyed my time there. "I think the league has developed since I first went there. There's a lot more talented players coming over from overseas and different parts of the world.

"In the league itself I feel like there's a lot more competitiveness over the last few years compared to when I first went there. "Quality wise I just think it's getting better and better. I know people try and compare it to where it would be in England. I don't really think there's an answer because you've got European football as well which is a massive plus for the Irish league rather than the lower leagues in England.

"So to say I want to play at the highest level possible is true but you have to take these things into consideration as well.

"I'm kind of in a position where everything that arises I'm going to listen to whether that's over here or in the League of Ireland. I think it would be unfair for me to just cut it off completely.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Obviously I've had a special time with Derry and I've been there quite a long time now especially being there on loan and coming back. It's a place I hold very highly in my heart. It's a case of listening to everything and weighing up all my options."

His connections with teammates in Derry and his relationship with the people in the city also give the Brandywell club an edge over rivals.

"I'd say so yeah. just naturally I already know the place well. I've lived there for a number of years now. I'm close to the lads and even some of the fans I'm close to and speak regularly with some of them. I'd definitely say that's a factor from that side of things just because of timing.

"I'm 26 now. It's the final part of my career. I'm probably coming into my prime so I have to weigh up my options."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Patching was 'sad' to see Ruaidhri Higgins depart and credited the ex-City boss for getting the best out of him over his tenure. However, having spoken with his successor over recent days he's been impressed with his vision for the club and for implementing some much needed changes off the pitch.

"Obviously no one wanted the season to end like it did. I think it ended in the worst way possible for us being in with a shout for the double and then finishing where we did and then the cup final as well.

"It was such a strange end to the season. I don't know if we were just deflated and we needed a freshen up or what but it was a strange feeling and then Ruaidhri went straight after.

"It all happened so quickly. I've got a lot of time for Ruaidhri. I've been working with him for a number of years now and he's probably got the best out of me as a player in terms of my footballing ability. He's brought the best out of me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"So obviously it's sad to see him go. He's a great guy, a great coach and manager and I hope it works out for him somewhere else. It was definitely sad to see him leave."

Was a new contract ever on the table during the course of last season?

"There were a number of conversations between myself and Ruaidhri over the course of the season, especially towards the middle part to the end of the season. There were a few times he asked me what I was doing about a new contract. At the time I didn't really know what to do. Still kind of in the same situation now. It's just how I'm feeling." Derry City's search for a temporary new training base will also be an important development when considering a return to the club.

"This is where people wouldn't realise if they're not really involved in the club. A lot of the off field stuff actually affects on the field stuff. Like a few people have said already, some of the off the field stuff and the structure of the club wasn't great to be honest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I kind of feel sorry for Ruaidhri in that sense. It was a bit out of his control but as Tiernan said, he's coming in and wants to put a structure in place. I think he knows what he wants and I don't think he'd be coming in if the club wasn't to provide that.

"This is the thing, it's where the club is lacking compared to clubs over here. Over here is probably more of a professional environment whereas last season we were a bit all over the shop. Reporting somewhere one morning and the next morning you're somewhere else. You're driving somewhere else to train.

"Hopefully with Tiernan coming in, he gets it all in place and maybe that can push you on to become more successful as a team."