Derry manager Mickey Harte. Photo: George Sweeney

​Mickey Harte says Derry's All Ireland Series Group 1 meeting with Armagh is now 'must win' following Saturday's disappointing five point defeat to Galway in Salthill.

The Oak Leafers were always chasing the game following Gareth McKinless' first half dismissal for stepping on Damien Comer's ankle, and despite almost bridging the gap late on when Shane McGuigan's superb turn and shot was saved by Galway keeper Connor Gleeson, the result leaves Derry will little room for error when they meet Orchard County.

"It's a must win game and even that doesn't guarantee you anything," explained Harte after the 2-14 to 0-15 defeat, "Any game in the championship you really want to win it and no less that one.

"I'm sure Armagh will take stock of how we performed and come to Derry in good confidence because all for the throw of a dice they would be Ulster champions. They are no bad team."

Derry are now be reliant on other results in terms of topping the group and Harte admits injuries to key players such as Padraig McGrogan, Conor Doherty and Eoin McEvoy have come at an unfortunate time of the season.

"We've been hit with injuries at a critical time in the season but that's life, we can't do much about it, we have to suck it up and try to go on," he added.

"Everybody wants to go the direct route in a championship scenario. To do that you have to top the group and when you don't top the group it adds pressure. It puts you in a place you would chose not to be if you had the choice.

"But sometimes you have to go the road you are sent as fate would have it and I have been down a few of those roads before and we managed rightly.

"None of them were ready," he added on Derry’s injured players, “I hope some will be for the next day, it’s as simple as that. That's all we know.