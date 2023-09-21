Celtic Park will host Celtic FC's 'Sleep Out, Derry' challenge on November 17th. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2330GS - 197

Following the success of the club’s ‘Sleep Out’ events in Sligo and Donegal in 2021 and 2022, the Glasgow club said it will be returning to Ireland once again with Celtic Park the venue for the 2023 charity fundraiser

“We offer special thanks to our friends at The Association of Irish Celtic Supporters' Clubs, the Derry No.1 CSC and our fantastic GAA hosts, whose unwavering generosity, advice and assistance have been instrumental in the organisation of the event,” said a spokesperson.

“This year’s Sleep Out will take place on Friday, November 17 at Derry’s very own Celtic Park. The ground is now synonymous with Gaelic sports in Derry city but it owes its origin and name to its footballing past.

“It was first developed as the home ground of Derry Celtic FC in 1894, at a time when football had become the dominant sport in the area. As Derry Celtic’s star began to rise, prominent clubs came to play, not least the famous Glasgow Celtic in 1896. The GAA took over the ground in the early 1900s and Celtic Park has since been the home of Gaelic sports in Derry.”

‘Celtic Sleep Out, Derry’ participants will spend the night in the Lone Moor Road stadium – from 9.00pm to 5.00am – battling the elements outdoors, all for a wonderful cause. Registration for the event is now open but places are limited and will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis. The non-refundable registration fee is £30 per person. Each participant is tasked with raising a minimum of £135 (after the entry fee) to support this year’s Christmas Appeal.

"Due to anticipated severe weather conditions, this event will be exceptionally challenging, both mentally and physically. Therefore, participants must be aged 18 plus and be in an appropriate physical condition to take part,” added the spokesperson, “Celtic FC Foundation will provide a ground mat and foil sheet/blanket but participants are required to bring the appropriate equipment and wear relevant clothing and footwear.