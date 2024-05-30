Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Christy Ring Cup Final: Derry v Kildare

Richie Mullan wants Derry to 'throw off the shackles’ as they go in search of a first Christy Ring Cup victory on Sunday against Kildare in Croke Park (throw-in 2.15pm).

With over 50 appearances for his county, the Kevin Lynch's man has been one of the Derry's most consistent performers, making the No. 6 shirt his own in an Oak Leaf defence that has conceded an average of just 18 points across 10 league and championship games during 2024.

However Sunday will be the acid test against a Kildare team who inflicted Derry's sole defeat of the season in the group stages but Mullan is ready to embrace the challenge.

Derry’s Richie Mullan in action against Mayo in the Christy Ring Cup at Owenbeg. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2320GS – 147

"I think we just ned to throw the shackles off and go for it," explained the half-back, "Last year (against Meath in the final) we sort of played within ourselves in the first half and gave ourselves far too much to do whereas this year we'll be hoping to go down, as I said, to throw everything at it.

"And why not? It's a one off game to see where you're at so why not throw everything at it and see where that takes you. That's something we all want to do. There's no point going down and expecting things happen, you have to make them."

It's an indication of the evolution of the squad since Johnny McGarvey's appointment four weeks before the start of the National League last season that Mullan, at just 24, is considered one of the 'old heads' in the squad, a description which brings a smile from the Lynch's player. It's a leadership role he's happy to accept for a manager Mullan believes doesn’t get the credit he deserves for the job he has done.

"As a manager, well, at the time Johnny came in he certainly wasn't handed the best of situations," added Mullan, "But when a man like that is committed to something, and willing to drive something as far as it can go, if he asks you to do something you're going to do it because you see what he and the rest of the management team put in. So every day you want to prove to everybody that this is the right man for the job, the right man to get it done.

"Johnny probably doesn't get the credit he deserves for what he's done just because it's the Derry hurling management job. It would have been easy for someone to say, 'I'll take that' and then just pay lip service.

"But Johnny has pushed standards to places they haven't been before in terms of professionalism and training. Our standards have gone up big time since he's been a part of it so we feel we owe him this one."

Mullan acknowledges a Kildare team going for their fifth Christy Ring title will be favourites on Sunday, describing the seven point defeat to the Lilywhites in the group as an "eye opener" but he believes Derry will be better for that experience this weekend.

"Look, when you see the favourites tag next to Kildare they’ve fully justified that. We played them a couple of weeks ago and they beat us handy enough but that won't affect us for the final. We're used to being underdogs. It is an enjoyable challenge. We're going down there and playing someone who is heavily favoured, so just go out and test yourself, that's all you can ask.

"We definitely didn't do ourselves any justice in the group game but the way they played, especially in the first half, they were as good a team as we have come up against in Johnny's time. In terms of their attacking play they could score from anywhere within the attacking half and even further out so we leaned if we stand off them they're capable of punishing us.