Derry senior hurling manager Johnny McGarvey. Photo: George Sweeney

​Standing in the bowels of Croke Park late on Saturday evening, devastated Derry hurling manager Johnny McGarvey refused to allow the absence of the Christy Ring Cup to alter his opinion on an Oak Leaf squad he said he's immensely proud to manage.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The controversial three point loss to London was Derry's - and McGarvey's - third successive defeat in the championship decider as the Exiles secured the trophy for the first time since 2012.

It's a heartbreaking run that may break lesser individuals but the Lavey native put his hand up to manage the county on the eve of the season back in January 2023 when no one else would. As well as a championship final in each of this seasons in charge, he also guided the team to promotion to the new Division Two and consolidated that position this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Indeed the championship silverware is the only thing missing from a CV that has restored Derry hurling's feel good factor but even the heartbreak of Saturday's 1-27 to 1-24 defeat couldn't detract from the Oak Leaf manager's belief in the squad he has built over three excellent seasons.

"As I told the players there, there'll be plenty of people that'll have plenty to say. And there'll be plenty of people to stab them in the back," explained the Derry boss, "We all know that's the way things work. Especially within Derry hurling. They're under no illusions about that.

"But I don't think you need a cup to say that you're a good team. It would be lovely. We'd all love to win this cup. Those players in there, they'll be back to do it again but you don't need a cup to prove that you're a good team. Those boys are an absolute credit to our county and the effort, just everything that they put into this.

"Some days you don't get your rewards and that's hard to take. The reality of sport is somebody has to get beat and you have to dust yourself down and you go again."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Final referee Padraig Dunne from Laois drew the wrath of Derry players and supporters with a series of contentious decision, but while frustrated at some, McGarvey wasn't prepared to lat the blame at the feet of the official.

"Devastating doesn't come close," he added of his disappointment, "Look, we didn't play well enough. There's plenty of talk about the referee but we didn't play well enough. "We were second to the breaks, which was very disappointing. The ball didn't stick enough inside. I don't know why. It's not something that we've had a massive problem with. We didn't play well enough, but it's just totally devastated. It's a rough place to be in there (the changing room).

"We're disappointed with the way we had played. We always looked like we were chasing. Every time we thought we were getting a bit of momentum, there was a free that seemed to break that.

"But at half-time, three down, we hadn't played particularly well, it wasn't the end of the world. We came out at the start of the second half, probably should have got two scores but over done things and they went down and got the first two scores of the half, and then it was back to five.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was very frustrating. We couldn't find a spell of momentum in the match."

The Derry boss refused to be drawn on a controversial first half clash in which London midfielder Paul Kennedy was only booked following a confrontation with Meehaul McGrath in which he appeared to strike the Derry player with his head.

"It came across the radio to me that there was a headbutt but I didn't see it so I can't really say for sure. It came on the radio to me that it was use of the head. There was another one in the second half where Cormac (O'Doherty) laid a ball off and the guy went straight through the centre of him and no yellow card.

"It's frustrating and everybody can go down the referee's throat when you get beat but the reality of it is we didn't play well enough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I honestly don't think there's any more we could have done in the build up to this. With Meehaul (McGrath) pulling a hamstring last Saturday, that was the only issue that we had. Preparation was really good.

"We were well drilled, but probably the fact that we just couldn't get that momentum going. We always looked like we were chasing. Maybe we snapped at a few things and panicked in a few things, especially in the first half. I can't remember what we conceded, 1-15 or something, but that's a lot for us to concede. We'd never concede that amount of scores, but it ended up nearly the same again in the second half points wise.

It's disappointing. I can't really think of another word to describe it."

On his own future, the Derry boss said he would take a bit of time to reflect and speak to his family and the players before making any decisions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's a difficult one," he admitted, "It would take a fair bit to put me off. Those discussions probably have to take place with the players. At the end of the day, this is all about them and what's best to get them over the line. That chat has to take place with them.

"I have a wife and two young kids at home as well. All them things have to come into consideration. Today's just a very, very difficult day. There'll be nothing decided today or tomorrow."