Ciaran Meenagh will not be Derry manager in 2024. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2321GS – 173

The Loughmacrory native, who has been part of the senior coaching team since being brought on board by Damian McErlain in 2018, stepped up superbly as interim manager after Rory Gallagher's departure in May, guiding the Oak Leafers to a memorable victory over Armagh in the Ulster final before bringing Derry to a second successive All Ireland semi-final appearance.

His name was understandably high on the County Board's list of potential successors with the process of appointing the new Oak Leaf senior manager currently well underway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, after deliberating over his future during the summer, it is believed Meenagh felt the combination of family commitments and his teaching job at St. Colm’s High School in Draperstown meant he would be unable to offer the necessary time the top post deserves.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...