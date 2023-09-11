Ciaran Meenagh rules himself out of contention for Derry post
The Loughmacrory native, who has been part of the senior coaching team since being brought on board by Damian McErlain in 2018, stepped up superbly as interim manager after Rory Gallagher's departure in May, guiding the Oak Leafers to a memorable victory over Armagh in the Ulster final before bringing Derry to a second successive All Ireland semi-final appearance.
His name was understandably high on the County Board's list of potential successors with the process of appointing the new Oak Leaf senior manager currently well underway.
However, after deliberating over his future during the summer, it is believed Meenagh felt the combination of family commitments and his teaching job at St. Colm’s High School in Draperstown meant he would be unable to offer the necessary time the top post deserves.
The news means that the Oakleaf county will have a new face in charge for the 2024 season.