Shane McGuigan takes on Cork during last season's Division Two encounter Cork at Owenbeg. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2208GS - 002

The Rebels were the only county Derry didn't defeat in Division Two this season, albeit their dramatic final day draw in Páirc Uí Chaoimh was essentially a dead rubber and arrived after most Oakleaf players had been given the week off after securing promotion seven days previously.

But that didn't stop John Cleary's staging a remarkable eight point comeback which was capped by Ian Maguire’s 78th-minute goal, a score which arguably kick-started Cork's season and leaves them one game away from a first All Ireland semi-final in 11 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Ulster champions are seeking a second semi-final appearance in a row but Meenagh says no one will be underestimating the Cork threat.

"There's no such thing as an easy draw at this stage and for us there was going to be nothing easy whether it was Tyrone, Mayo or Cork," he explained.

"If you look at Cork's profile, we drew with them in our last league game; they were beat by Clare which would have disappointed them. I watched them against Kerry and at the weekend against Roscommon and also against Mayo. So against three of the best teams in the country, they won two and were ultra competitive against Kerry, a game in which there was only a couple of points in it.

"Look, they are a force to be reckoned with. Their success at minor and Under 20 levels over the past few years - it was only a few years ago that they won a minor and U20 double - with that type of talent coming through, when they put their house in order they were always going to be dangerous.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Cork people don't lack confidence. They are innately comfortable in their own ability so that's a dangerous proposition but it is one we are aware of and that will ensure we are fully prepared."

Derry will be without Oisin McWilliams and Ciaran Meenagh who have both been ruled out of the championship as Derry prepare for a 19th game in 25 weeks.

"I was looking back to the team that played in January against Fermanagh in our first game and you'll find out a lot of the players that featured in that game will feature this weekend. Those lads have been on the road a fair bit this year and over the next few weeks we will be fit to tell if that has been a good thing or otherwise.

"Everybody will be wise after this weekend as to what works best," he added on the current freshness versus momentum debate, "But, look, it could be something different next year, and the year after. It all depends on so many moving pieces and so many different factors that there is never going to be one answer to that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad