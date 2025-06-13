Diarmuid Baker takes on Dublin's Tom Lahiff during the Division 1 clash in Croke Park in February. Photo by Daire Brennan/Sportsfile

​Paddy Tally believes Derry are a different side now from the one brushed aside by Dublin in a one sided league meeting in Croke Park earlier this season.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The two counties put their championship seasons on the line this weekend in Pairc Esler in what is a must win game for both. Only victory will assure progression and while an Armagh victory over Galway in the other group game could rescue either - or both - neither Tally nor Dessie Farrell will want to be reliant on outside help.

Dublin go into the game as favourites, especially given that 3-20 to 2-12 victory in February, but with Tally finally getting some time to work with his squad, and players like Conor McCluskey making long awaited returns from injury, there’s plenty of optimism among Derry fans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Without doubt," stated Tally emphatically when asked if Derry were now a different animal, "We’ve got a lot of work done since that league meeting.

"There have been plenty of changes, plus we have a lot more work done in terms of conditioning, fitness, getting players back from injury and into shape. We have a lot of coaching under the belts as well so, no, we’re definitely in a better place now than we were going into that league game."

Recent performances against Armagh and Galway back that belief up but Tally is also fully aware of the threat posed by the 2023 All Ireland champions.

"Dublin were very good in that league meeting," he added, "We were very impressed with their power and their pace; their movement, just their overall athleticism.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I remember coming out of Croke Park that night and just being really impressed by Dublin; by the way they attack the play, the speed of the ball. Under the new rules in Croke Park that night they were very impressive.

"Listen, this is a highly experienced Dublin team. I know they've lost a few players, the likes of Brian Fenton, James McCarthy, Jack McCaffrey, but that Dublin team had been around an awful long time and they still have plenty of experienced players so we're under no illusions about the size of our task.

"When you talk about Dublin you're talking about a team that’s always going to compete for All Irelands. Dublin are always in the mix every year so it’s going to be tough."

Tally concedes the late nature of his appointment and a raft of injuries played a part in Derry's stuttering start to this season but with work now under their belts and positive signs, he's hoping the Oak Leafers are coming to the boil at just the right time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"That's the nature of high level football. When you're playing at this level, if you haven't got the work done and you're not in a place where all your preparation is done you will get caught. Teams are now so far advanced with so much development going on constantly.

"Getting in late and all those other things did have a factor but the positive thing is we are coming good at the right time and hopefully it will be enough to get us over the line on Saturday."