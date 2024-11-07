Ballinderry’s Ryan Bell has been superb for the Shamrocks in this season championship. Photo: George Sweeney

Ulster Intermediate Club Football Championship

​​Ballinderry v Carrickruppen (Armagh)

(Sun, Celtic Park 1.15pm)

Ballinderry are one of the most decorated clubs in the county of Derry with thirteen 13 club titles, three Ulster titles and one All Ireland title.

Like all rural clubs, there comes a time when things are not what they used to be. With their centenary just over the horizon this is the first year they’ve spent out of senior championship football but on what they’ve shown so far they have the ability to travel far in this Ulster intermediate championship.

A one point win over Banagher in the Derry semi-final, held to a draw by Faughanvale in the final before a three point win in the replay suggests there’s more to come from the Shamrocks.

They face the Armagh champions Carrickcruppen who are based in the south east of the county near the village of Camlough. Carrickcruppen, Camlough and Shane O’Neill’s are three clubs from a relatively small area. Despite this, they still have a 30 man panel of players captained the powerful Jack Cunningham at midfield and managed by Barry Flynn and Paul Cunningham.

They defeated St. Paul’s from Lurgan in the Armagh final by 2-9 to 1-11 and like Ballinderry came through a tough campaign. Eoin Woods was their hero in the decider scoring 1-05. He operates at left half forward while Eoin Kane, at corner forward, got 1-1.

Their only previous title at this level was in 2004 but in past years they’ve won the senior county title twice.

Ballinderry have some very good players and none better than Ryan Bell who was exceptional in their two games against Faughanvale. Apart from scoring a total of 10 points, he was brilliant when his team went down to 14 players in the reply. When the ‘Vale began to send in the high ball Bell made some spectacular high catches.

There is also All Star centre half Gareth McKinless and All Ireland minor medal winner Niall O’Donnell while one player who never gets the credit he deserves is tall midfielder Charlie Crozier who is a very good free taker s well as a solid all round performer.

The big name for Carrickcruppen is Armagh All Ireland winning keeper Blaine Hughes, noted for his accurate kicking but with confidence building, Ballinderry look a good bet.