​BM Leadon Timber Frames Derry Senior Hurling Championship

​The 2025 BM Leadon Timber Frames Senior Hurling Championship, which gets underway this weekend, is divided into two groups of four and only one relevant question to answer: Can anyone stop Slaughtneil?

The two groups are: Group A – Na Magha, Slaughtneil, Lavey and Kevin Lynch’s while Group B sees the quartet of Ballinascreen, Eoghan Rua, Banagher and Swatragh squaring up. Out of these eight will emerge the county senior, intermediate and junior champions.

Last season Slaughtneil won their 12th successive senior county before going on to win Ulster and failing narrowly to reach the All Ireland final. That’s the standard for the rest to aim at.

And it is not without hope. Swatragh also reached the Ulster intermediate final and were most unlucky to lose to Antrim’s Carey by a point while Ballinascreen won the Ulster junior and lost in the All Ireland semi final after having a player harshly sent off in the first few minutes so other clubs are making decent progress.

Hurling is spreading throughout the county at present with St. Finbarr’s, based in the Ogra Colmcille club grounds, now competing at adult level. Ballerin have amalgamated at under age level with Eougah Rua, using the name of Setanta while Faughanvale, Magilligan and Doire Trasna are all making big efforts to establish the game in their clubs.

Lavey v Kevin Lynch’s

(Friday, Lavey, 7.30pm: Referee – Tarlach Conway)

There was a time when these great rivals dominated Derry hurling with players like Geoffrey McGonigle, Ollie Collins, Brian McGillgan, Seamus Downey. Henry Downey and John A. Mullan grabbing the headlines in some bone shaking encounters.

Players have come and gone since then but like all other teams in the county they’re under the shadow of Slaughtneil. Lavey’s last win was in 2010 with Kevin Lynch’s a year later. With players like Darragh McGilligan, Corey O’Reilly, John and Richie Mullan, Tomas Brady, the Kelly brothers and Mark Craig, the Lynch’s are capable of better than they have been showing.

Lavey at home will be stiff opposition. Like their opponents have a lot of dual players and Ryan McGill, Aimon Duffin, Eoin Mulholland, Ran McGarvey, Cormac Collins and Segdae Melaugh will make it difficult for the Dungiven men. However the fact that Kevin Lynch’s had six or seven regulars on the county team must give them the advantage.

Ballinascreen v Eoghan Rua

(Sat, Owenbeg, 5pm: Referee, Aidan Mc Aleer)

Eoghan Rua have been trying hard to get their senior team back to the level of a few years ago but it’s a difficult task with a relatively small panel of players. They meet a Ballinascreen team whose form has not been great. In the last round of the league they lost heavily at Na Magha by 3-18 to 0-15. Currently they have just a single league victory to their credit.

If the St. Colm’s can get back to the level of last year they can make a big impact in the championship. Eoghan Rua did show signs of improvement by running an under strength Slaughtneil team to three points in the league last week.

’Screen have the larger pool of players which includes Eamon Conway, Martin Bradley, Cormac Gough and Paul Cleary. Eoghan Rua will have a team full of experienced players but Ballinascreen look to hold all the aces.

Banagher v Swatragh

(Sat, Owenbeg 6.30pm: Referee, Owen Elliot.)

This looks to be the most competitive game of the weekend. Banagher contested the senior final last year and gave a good account of themselves while Swatragh had several good victories in the Ulster intermediate championship after shocking Kevin Lynch’s in the Derry decider.

Swatragh have a big pool of players with the likes of James Friel, Patrick Turner, the two Sean Quinns and Cathal Murray the leading players. Banagher are laden with experience. They have Brian Og McGilligan, Ruairi McCloskey, Darragh McCloskey, Steafan McCloskey, Oisin McCloskey, and the Farren brothers while Callum O’Kane, Darragh Cartin, Niall Biggs, Kian Biggs and Callum Armstrong represent the younger generation who have picked up the gauntlet well over recent seasons.

Both teams are strong and direct so it should be a real test of character for both with Swatragh maybe edging it.

Na Magha v Slaughtneil

(Sun, Na Magha, 1pm)

Na Magha have shown improvement this year but this is the proverbial mountain to climb. They face a Slaughtneil team going for an amazing 13 county titles in a row and unbeaten in the Derry championship since 2013. To add to that they are the current Ulster champions.

Na Magha have a solid club base and face all challenges with everything they have. In the league they have won just two of their six games but their defeats have been marginal. Slaughtneil keep bringing through good young players and are hot favourites to retain their title. Cormac O’Doherty is one of the best players in the land and when you add in Ruairi O’Mianain, Shane McGuigan, keeper Oisin O’Doherty, Eamon and Shea Cassidy plus the versatile Fionn McEldowney, it’s the perfect blend.

Na Magha have stars of their own like Deaghlan Foley and Padraig Nelis who both have plenty of county experience but the visitors just look too strong, perhaps not just for the city team but for the championship as a whole at the minute.