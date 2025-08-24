Padhraig Nelis was excellent for Na Magha but it wasn't enough against Lavey on Sunday in Owenbeg. DER2031GS - 005

Leadon Timber Frame Hurling Championship, Group A

Lavey 3-16, Na Magha 1-15

It took a powerful fourth quarter finale from Lavey to shake off the attentions of a dogged Na Magha side and register a first Group A victory for the Erin's Own at Owenbeg on Sunday.

Lavey were fortunate to trail by only two at the break, Tomas Lally's city side worth every inch of their 0-10 to 1-05 half-time lead. Indeed the two sides remained locked at the three quarter stage, Mark McCloskey's brilliant finish to the net for Na Magha making it 1-12 to 2-09 in the 45th minute and suggesting a tense tight ending that never quite materialised.

Instead Lavey, inspired by a superb display from Rian Collins, found an extra gear as Na Magha legs began to tire. What had previously been a game of small margins evaporated with the south Derry men outscoring their city counterparts by 1-07 to 0-2 over the game's final 15 minutes.

And Collins was instrumental in everything with 1-01 of his own alongside a couple of lovely assists. The young forward who was a member of Derry's minor winning football squad of 2024, finished with 1-05, all but one point of which was from play. He was inspirational, and his team needed it.

Favourites before throw-in, Lavey looked second best at stages in a Na Magha dominated opening half that should have seen the Ballyarnett club more than just two points ahead. Indeed Lorcan O'Donnell's 19th minute goal - again created by Collins - was the main primary reason Lavey weren't in a deeper hole at the break.

But the second half was a different story.

The writing was already on the wall in the early stages as substitute Charlie Curley finished off a flowing move for a second goal but Na Magha paid a heavy price for abandoning their more direct style for a shorter game that allowed Lavey to pressure them in areas of the field their previously hadn't been playing.

The city side set up with county man Deaglan Foley sweeping and dropped Padhraig Nelis into a midfield role in which he thrived and their best moments came when that duo were the base for a long game that seemed to catch Lavey out - at least initially However once Lavey got to grips after half-time, they found a gear Na Magha had no answer to.

But that seemed a world away in the early stages as Michael Lynch, Breandan Quigley (2), Ruaidhri McLaughlin and Nelis all scored from play to put Na Magha 0-5 to no score up on four minutes.

Collins grabbed his side's opener on six minutes, O'Donnell tagging on another before Tiarnan Melaugh's run and score left two between them just short of the 10th minute.

However Nelis from distance, the first of Foley's three frees and a wonderful Lynch effort from the left wing reinstated Na Magha's five point lead before McLaughlin made it four without replay to leave Na Magha 0-9 to 0-3 up 18 minutes in.

It looked good at that stage for Lally's side but the game changed with O'Donnell's goal on 19 minutes. Collins was the architect, crashing a fierce shot off the cross bar that O'Donnell did well to follow up. His first effort was superbly saved by Alan Grant but unfortunately for the Na Magha keeper, the rebound fell perfectly for O'Donnell again and he made no mistake at the second time of asking.

With Ryan Mulholland and Collins (f) tagging on scores, Foley's late free for 0-10 to 1-05 was scant reward for a half in which Na Magha had been excellent.

Lavey's emerge a different team second half, Curley's goal two minutes in the catalyst for a vastly improved display. And what a lovely team goal it was. Ryan McGill started the move before playing in Curley who, with what was his first real involvement, slipped a superbly finish under the advancing Grant to tie the game at 2-05 to 0-11.

Nelis' solo effort edged Na Magha back in front again but the city side were now playing second fiddle as Lavey took over. McCloskey's goal pegged the Erin's Own back momentarily but it proved only a brief respite.

Even Lynch's point which put Na Magha ahead again at 1-13 to 2-09 couldn't hold bask the orange tide. Lavey levelled again through Ryan McGarvey and from there they hit the Collins inspired accelerator as the Lavey No.13 fired them into a 47th minute lead that they would not lose.

O'Donnell added a score before Collins hit the net on the end of a move involving Raymond Duggan and McGarvey as the Erin's Own wheeled away into the distance.

The final scoreline was harsh on a Na Magha team who had more than played their part, Lavey's clinical edge and greater scoring threat coming to the fore just when they needed it.

Lavey scorers: Rian Collins (1-5, 1f), Lorcan O'Donnell (1-3), Charlie Curley (1-0), Connor Melaugh (0-2), Tiarnan Melaugh (0-2), Ryan Mulholland (0-1), Ryan McGarvey (0-1), Ryan McGill (0-1), Patrick Birt (0-1).

Na Magha scorers: Mark McCloskey (1-1), Michael Lynch (0-3, 1f), Deaglan Foley (0-3, 3f), Padhraig Nelis (0-3), Breandan Quigley (0-2), Ruaidhri McLaughlin (0-2), Aidan Cutliffe (0-1).

Lavey: Eoin Mulholland, John McGurk, Brendan Laverty, Aidan Toner, Aimon Duffin, Eoin Scullion, Tiarnan Melaugh, Ryan McGill, Ryan Farren, Conor Melaugh, Ryan Mulholland, Jack Convery, Rian Collins, Raymond Duggan, Lorcan O'Donnell. (Subs) Charlie Curley for J Convery, 20mins; Ryan McGarvey for R Farren, 40mins; Patrick Birt for R Duggan, 58mins.

Na Magha: Alan Grant, Oisin Glass, Odhran Clenaghan, Aaron Campbell, Bliadhan Glass, Breandan Quigley, Fergal McAnaney, Michael Lynch, Aidan Cutliffe, Jude Bryson, Tim Rankin, Mark McCloskey, Ruaidhri McLaughlin, Deaglan Foley, Padhraig Nelis. (Subs) Lorcan Doherty for O Glass (blood sub), 19mins (rev 27mins); Ryan McAdams for R McLaughlin, 40mins; Lorcan Doherty for F McAnaney, 47mins.

Referee: James Callaghan