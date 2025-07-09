Paddy Tally has stepped down as Derry manager.

DERRY GAA has confirmed Paddy Tally has stepped down from his position as senior football manager after one season at the helm.

The Tyrone native took charge for the 2025 season after Mickey Harte left his position and while they failed to win a game over the course of the campaign, they show improvement in the All-Ireland round-robin stage as they produced impressive performances against Armagh, Galway and Dublin.

Tally was expected to freshen up his backroom team ahead of the 2026 campaign, but now the Oak Leaf county will begin the search for a new manager.

A statement issued by Derry GAA on Wednesday night thanked Tally for his ‘deep commitment to the players and the county’ while the Tyrone man wished the Derry Senior footballers ‘the best for the future’.

It read: “Derry GAA can confirm Paddy Tally, has stepped down from his position as senior football manager today following the conclusion of the 2025 inter-county season.

“Paddy brought integrity and energy to the role along with a deep commitment to the players and the county.

“His efforts to develop the squad, build a strong team environment, and guide a group of emerging players into senior football are greatly appreciated.

Tally added: “I want to thank my management, backroom and medical team and most importantly the players for their commitment and dedication over the past season. Thank you to Derry County Board and the staff in Owenbeg and Celtic Park for their hospitality and support. I wish the Derry Senior Footballers the best for the future”.

Derry GAA Chairperson, John Keenan, said: “We are grateful to Paddy, his selectors, and the wider backroom team for the time and dedication they have given to Derry football over the 2025 season.

"We also acknowledge the sacrifices made by their families in supporting that work. We wish Paddy the very best for the future and thank him sincerely for his contribution to the county.”

An announcement on a replacement Derry senior football manager will be made in due course.