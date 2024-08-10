The Na Magha team which lost out by two points to Eoghan Rua in the Derry Senior Hurling Championship at Owenbeg on Saturday.

Leadon Timber Frame Hurling Championship, Group A

Na Magha 1-11, Eoghan Rua 1-13

The match statistics from this Leadon Timber Frame Derry Hurling Championship clash will state Na Magha's Ruaidhri McLaughlin hit 0-2 from play in a two point defeat. He hit 0-3 and his 'third' score dictated the destination of two points crucial group points.

A match in which there was never much between the teams was meandering toward a second Group A draw of the day on Saturday when, with only one minute left and the sides locked at 1-11 apiece, McLaughlin took a great catch along the left and fired over a superb shot from under the main Owenbeg stand. One ahead and less than 60 seconds to go.

The Eoghan Rua team which defeated Na Magha in their Group A clash in Owenbeg on Saturday.

But wait. After initially being poised to lift the white flag, there was hesitation and discussion by the umpires followed by two raised and crossed arms that ended Na Magha hopes of a first senior club championship victory.

Within seconds of McLaughlin's 'point' being erased, the excellent Ruairi Mooney was splitting the posts at the other end and as Na Magha tried to gather themselves, Adam Kerr rubbed salt into their wounds with an injury time insurance score for Eoghan Rua. It was a cruel finale for the men from Ballyarnett.

Had McLaughlin's score counted, there's every chance Na Magha would have seen a game of the finest margins out. From seemingly one up with a minute to go, to one down with a minute to go is a huge swing and the city side never quite gathered themselves after it was ruled wide.

However, with Kevin Lynch's and Swatragh the other teams in the group, these two may find further points hard to come by so this may not be the last they see of each other as the bottom two teams in each of the groups contest the Junior championship semi-finals.

Yet while the finale provided ample talking points, the 59 minutes which preceded it was patchy with plenty of decent hurling being interrupted by wayward shooting and handling errors.

There were plenty of positive performances, none more so that Na Magha's Mark McCloskey who was everywhere, hoovering up breaking ball and constantly getting his side moving forward. Deaglan Foley was his usual sharp shooting self but Na Magha need more than for points from play to win championship matches, even if Foley is on song from frees.

The city side's defence too had some superb displays but, after fighting back from a four point first half deficit, Paul O'Kane's side simply lacked the firepower to take advantage of an Eoghan Rua team that hit 11 wides.

The Coleraine men bossed much of the opening half and will be disappointed with how they allowed Na Magha back into the game. Ruairi and Dara Mooney were excellent while Niall Holly was a handful in a workmanlike performance. The normally reliable Thomas Magee hit 0-5 but also hit six wides. It was that type of game.

The Coleraine men were two up inside three minutes thanks to Holly and Magee and while the first of Foley's seven frees got Na Magha on the scoreboard, they were playing second fiddle in the early stages as their shorter game broke down at times.

After Ruairi Devine and Foley (f) swapped scores for 0-3 to 0-2, Eoghan Rua began to pull away, points from Ruairi Mooney, Magee and Devine taking the lead out to 0-6 to 0-3 by the 12th minute.

Foley and Mooney again exchanged scores before Thomas Gallagher and Magee did likewise, the former's a lovely individual effort for 0-8 to 0-4.

Just when Na Magha needed a foothold, their finally found their range with four unanswered scores in eight minutes as two more Foley frees were interrupted by a brace of cracking McLaughlin points within a minute of each other to draw the teams level at 0-8 apiece.

Not for long though. Less than 60 seconds after being pegged back a mistake on the Na Magha puck out presented Dara Mooney with half a goal chance and he wasn’t letting it slip, waltzing through to fire a lovely low finish past Alan Grant.

Na Magha's answer was Foley's first from play, a sublime 70m effort, but better was to follow as on the stroke half-time Breandan Quigley turned over Eoghan Rua keeper Patrick Mullan. Quigley's shot was scrambled off the line but the clearance was met by Tim Rankin who pulled first time off the floor to fire Na Magha into a 1-09 to 1-08 half-time lead.

The second half failed to reach the heights of the first as the sides shared only seven scores after the short whistle. Indeed both Na Magha's scores were Foley’s free. Magee matched that tally before two from play from Ruairi Mooney – his first a 53rd minute equaliser, his second that Na Magha heartbreaker - sealed the deal.

Kerr's injury time point was the proverbial kick when you're down for a Na Magha side still wondering what happened to McLaughlin's score. It was harsh, but then again there's nothing fair about championship hurling.

Na Magha scorers: Timothy Rankin (1-0), Deaglan Foley (0-8, 7f), Tomas Gallagher (0-1), Ruaidhri McLaughlin (0-2).

Eoghan Rua scorers: Dara Mooney (1-0), Niall Holly (0-1), Thomas Magee (0-5, 2f), Ruairi Mooney (0-4), Ruairi Devine (0-2), Adam Kerr (0-1).

Na Magha: Alan Grant, Daniel Doherty, Conor Murphy, Odhran McClenaghan, Oisin Glass, Padhraig Nelis, Mark McCloskey, Conor McGoran, Ruaidhri McLaughlin, Tomas Gallagher, Fearghal McAnaney, Timothy Rankin, Keelan Doherty, Breandan Quigley, Deaglan Foley. (Subs) Ryan McAdams for K Doherty, HT; Diarmuid Shiels for F McAnaney, 37mins; Aidan Cutliffe for C McGoran, 37mins; Aaron Campbell for O McClenaghan, 51mins.

Eoghan Rua: Patrick Mullan, Emmet Morrison, Lorcan McMullen, Ciaran McGoldrick, Aidan Boyle, Ciaran Lagan, James Shannon, Ruairi Mooney, Dara Mooney, Ruaidhri Leonard, Niall Holly, Adam Kerr, Sean Leo McGoldrick, Thomas Magee, Ruairi Devine. (Subs) Joshua Mullan for J Shannon, 38mins.

Referee: Aidan McAleer