Kevin Martin continued his fine form against Castledawson at Owenbeg. Photo: George Sweeney

McFeely Group Intermediate Football Championship Quarter Final

Faughanvale 1-13, Castledawson 0-8.

The sudden death of Joe Cassidy earlier in the week stunned the Faughanvale club and community. The popular U14 team coach had won four Intermediate championship medals with the senior team in the ’70s and ’80s. On Saturday morning, at St. Mary’s Church in Greysteel, the players would form part of a guard of honour and they could stand with their heads held high after a brilliant performance against Castledawson did Joe’s memory proud after a difficult week for the club.

And on this showing Faughanvale are among those contenders to lift this year’s Intermediate title with a mouth-watering last four clash against Drumsurn to look forward to.

An excellent first half of football by both teams was followed by an entirely one sided second half. With the breeze behind them the experienced ‘Dawson led by two points and looked good enough to be there at the finish but a 34th minute goal by Paddy O’Kane gave Faughanvale the lead and the Castledawson challenge faded as they lost the second half by 1-8 to 0-1.

There was so much to admire about the winners’ style of play. Goalkeeper Padhraic O’Neill’s kicking out was simply brilliant, finding a team mate every time. Jordan Curran and Mark Creane held a vice-like grip at midfield, although worryingly for them Curran limped off injured 10 minutes from time.

’Vale’s pace, teamwork and accuracy of the winners was text book stuff and the finishing up front notable. Players were not taking pot shots with the wind in their sails, instead they worked the ball to the shooter who had a direct line to the target. Kevin Martin who had spent his career until this year as a corner forward is now an outstanding left half back. Apart from his defensive duties he was a provider for his attackers. His 20th minute pass over the Castledawson cover to Shane McElhinney who levelled the game was sheer class.

Castledawson did a lot of good things in the first half and were well worth their two point interval lead. After the O’Kane goal they lost their way and also their accuracy as frees were missed, passes went astray and they did not have enough in their legs to match the speedy winners who looked fresh enough at the final whistle to go for another hour.

One curious statistic from the game was that Castledawson did not use any subs while Faughanvale used just one and that was due to an injured player.

From throw in Faughanvale attacked up the right, Paddy O’Kane putting Shea Martin through on goal but he was fouled giving Kevin Martin the opportunity pop over an easy opening point. Fearghal McKenna quickly did likewise at the other end and further scores from Eoin McElhinney and Conor Scullion kept them tied. Aidan Keenan then missed the chance to give the St. Malachy’s the lead.

It was 0-3 each when a rare slip by the Faughanvale defence let in Aidan Keenan who put his team in front for the first time. Then came the leveller from McElhinney after that brilliant pass from Kevin Martin.

In the final 10 minutes of the half it was Castledawson who called the shots with a couple of great long range scores from half forwards Dara O’Kane and Shea McKenna allowing them to turn around with a 0-7 to 0-5 lead.

From the restart Shea McKenna cut through the opposing defence only to be fouled. It looked nailed on for Dara O’Kane to convert the free but he dropped it short. Then Fearghal McKenna looked set to find the net when put through by Ruairi Keenan but he lost possession at a crucial moment.

Next came the big moment of the game as a long ball from Mark Creane found Eoin McElhinney in space. His shot was brilliantly saved by Aidan McLaughin but the ball rebounded to Paddy O’Kane and he first timed to the net for a precious one point lead.

Castledawson’s only score of the second half came from Dara O’Kane but that was as good as it got for Paddy Linden’s team. Paddy O’Kane landed a wind assisted free from 50m and in the 38th minute goalie O’Neill pinged over a ’45 as Faughanvale began to dominate all over the field.

Shea Martin and Paddy O’Kane made the score 1-10 to 0-8 as Castledawson struggled to get primary possession. Centre half Conor McGuinness made it a six point game. Castledawson had a brief spell of possession but four times they either hit frees either wide or short.

The highlight of the closing stages was Odhran Clenaghan bolting through the ‘Dawson defence for the final score of a game that suggests Fauaghanvale have earned the right to be considered serious contenders.

Faughanvale scorers: Paddy O’Kane (0-5, 4f), Kevin Martin (0-2,1f), Eoin McElhinney (0-2), Padhraic O’Neill (0-1, ‘45’), Shane McElhinney (0-1), Conor McGuinness (0-1), Odhran Clenaghan (0-1).

Castledawson scorers: Dara O’Kane (0-3, 2f), Shea McKenna (0-2), Fearghal McKenna (0-1f), Aidan Keenan (0-1), Conor Scullion (0-1) each.

Faughanvale: Padhraic O’Neill, Kyle McGuinness, Michael Sweeney, Sean Butcher, Shane McElhinney, Conor McGuinness, Kevin Martin, Jordan Curran, Mark Creane, Shea Martin, Eoin McElhinney Odhran Clenaghan, Paddy O’Kane, Tiarnan McFeely, Jude Bryson. (Sub) Connlaoith McGee for J Curran, 52mins.

Castledawson: Aidan McLaughlin, Niall Rafferty, Kieran O‘Kane, Sebastain Leydon, Perase Keenan, Ruairi Keenan, Niall Keenan, Colman Bradley, Odhran Mullan, Cormac Mullan, Shea McKenna, Dara O’Kane, Conor Scullion, Aidan Keenan, Fearghal McKenna. (Subs) None.

Referee: Brendan Quinn (Ballinascreen)