​Each of the two ​McFeely Group Intermediate Championship groups of six teams are finely poised with plenty at stake at both ends.

The bottom two clubs in each will drop out of the Intermediate championship. Claudy and Greenlough are currently without a point after three rounds but If they were to win their last two games they would still have a slim chance of qualifying!

Ballinderry lead Group A with six points, Banagher are second on four while Castledawson and Drumsurn have three and this quartet looks to have the best chance of making the knockout stages. Limavady have two and Claudy are pointless.

In Group B Foreglen have won all three with Glenullin and Eoghan Rua second on four points. Faughanvale are on three while the unlucky Desertmartin have just one and Greenlough none.

The latest round of fixtures: Group A – Ballinderry v Banagher, Drumsurn v Limavady and Castledawson v Claudy. Group B –Greenlough v Desertmartin, Glenullin v Faughanvale and Foreglen v Eoghan Rua.

Castledawson v Claudy

(5.30pm, Sat)

Castledawson goalkeeper Aidan McLaughlin will be facing his former Claudy team mates but the action may well be at the other end of the pitch.

Claudy have improved after a heavy defeat by Banagher on day one. They ran both Limavady and Drumsurn to a point away from home but this will be a very stiff test. Castledawson have beaten Banagher and ran Ballinderry to a point and are seen as very strong challengers for the title. They’re physically strong, very direct and have some good forwards but Claudy’s improvement suggests it might be a bit closer than most people think.

Drumsurn v Limavady

(Sat, 7.15pm)

Drumsurn look to be in a good position to reach the quarter finals if they take points from this game and they are favourites to do so. However, scoring just seven points against Claudy at home in their last game suggests that they need more from their attack with Cahir Mullan from free a major source of their scores.

Limavady tend to play well in the first half but not so well after the break. They led Banagher by three in their last outing but ended up beaten by two. Traditionally Drumsurn win these Roe Valley derbies and they should continue the trend.

Glenullin v Faughanvale

(Sunday, 5.30pm)

Both look to be in a good position to reach the knockout stages. Glenullin are on four points, one ahead of the St. Mary’s who, in turn, are two ahead of Desertmartin.

Faughanvale had a good league campaign and scored a comfortable away win at Glenullin but in the championship they have not been at their best and are slightly fortunate to have three points. Their last game was a home defeat to Eoghan Rua who have been well beaten by Glenullin twice this season.

Glenullin look the stronger around the middle third where Neil McNicholl and Traglach Bradley form a very effective midfield pairing. It has the makings of one of the day’s better games but form suggests a Glenullin win and a place in the quarter finals as they attempt to be the first team to win three intermediate titles in succession.

Ballinderry v Banagher

(Sun, 2.30pm )

This is the big one in this group but in any event both are expected to qualify for the quarter finals.

The Shamrocks have won all thee games without being particularly impressive and were a tad fortunate to beat Castledawson by a point in round three. Any team with Ruairi Forbes and Gareth McKinless in their half back line has to be respected but Banagher must still be wondering how they lost the final to Glenullin last year and that should give them something to aim at this term. They have a solid looking outfit but still not overly secure at the back as they showed by blowing a big lead against Castledawson. A hard one to call.

Foreglen v Eoghan Rua

(Sunday, 5.30pm)

Foreglen have been the surprise of this championship so far, winning their first three games against Glenullin, Greenlough and Desertmartin.

Richard Carey’s Eoghan Rua showed what they are capable of with an away win at Faughanvale in round three. Foreglen, anchored by the Duffy brothers along with the O’Connor brothers and cousins, play the game at a high tempo and will always get goals. With the powerful Mark McCormick back at midfield after a long injury lay off,their speedy attack is enjoying plentiful possession. Ruairi Mooney is the key man in the visitors attack while his brother Dara, along with Aidan McGonigle and Lorcan McMullen, are good forwards.

Any team that can score 1-15 away to Faughanvale must be respected as the Foreglen management will be well aware. A very interesting encounter awaits.

Greenlough

v Desertmartin

(Sun, 3.30pm)

The bottom two meet at Clady Corner in Group B with have just one point between them and that’s owned by Desertmartin who drew with Faughanvale.

But even in defeat both have been very competitive with Desertmartin in particular much better than their lonely point suggests. Greenlough had chances to beat all three teams they have played but they’ve been poor in attack. Both will be looking to their county forwards for redemption. Lachlan Murray has been carrying the can for the St. Martin’s while Niall Loughlin is gradually getting back to form in the Greenlough attack after ankle surgery. Desertmartin’s blend of youth and experience might be the winning formula.