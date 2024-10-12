Craigbane celebrate winning the Joe Brolly after defeating Ballymaguigan in the Junior Football Championship final at Celtic Park. Photo: George Sweeney

Premier Electrics Junior Football Championship final

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Craigbane 1-11, Ballymaguigan 1-10

Craigbane were crowned Premier Electric Derry Junior Football champions for the second time in three years after Lee Moore came off the bench to hit 1-02 and ensure the Lilywhites edged a thrilling decider against Ballymaguigan in Celtic Park on Saturday.

Kevin Moore's men were far from their fluent best against a St. Trea's team who will be wondering how they lost a game they controlled of for long periods, one in which Craigbane only led twice - but it's only who's in front at the end that counts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Craigbane captain Fergal Mortimer with the Joe Brolly Cup after their victory over Ballymaguigan in the Junior Football Championship final at Celtic Park. Photo: George Sweeney

And the fact it was Craigbane when the full time whistle sounded was down to half-time substitute Moore whose 57th minute penalty proved the match winner; a penalty that owed everything to the tenacious work of Cahir O'Kane.

With the final seemingly slipping away after Ciaron McIvor's first half goal had 'Guigan in charge, O'Kane refused to give up a breaking ball he had no right to win, battling through two St. Trea's defenders to release Jude McLaughlin. McLaughlin stepped inside 'Guigan full-back Ruairi O'Neill who had no option but to drag him down. Penalty.

Three minutes left, two points down - not an issue! Moore stepped forward to stroke home the spot-kick with the confidence of a player enjoying a kick around at the park and in doing so handed his team the lead for only the second time in the game at 1-10 to 1-09.

It was fitting that those two combined again moments later when Moore released O'Kane to tag on an insurance point that would prove crucial after the excellent Pearse O'Neill brought the game back to the minimum with an injury time free. There was still time for Barry McGlone to send a lovely outside of the boot inches wide of the upright. It was that sort of final - a match of fine margins and Craigbane's experience off the bench kept them on the right side of the line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Craigbane’s Cahir O’Kane holds off Ballymaguigan pair Shea Bradley and Michael Spiers. Photo: George Sweeney

What was expected to be a tight final between the champions of the previous two seasons turned out to be exactly that in an opening half in which only McIvor's opportunism separated the two teams.

Ballymaguigan set up with McIvor and Pearse O'Neill inside, that duo backed up by Tomas Brady and the impressive Shea Bradley with Michael Spiers the St Trea's reliable energy source. And for the most part it was the reigning champions who enjoyed the better of a first 30 minutes in which Craigbane shot five wides.

The Lilywhites enjoyed plenty of possession and came into the half more once they got a grip of Brian Cassidy's shorter kick-outs but the St. Trea's No. 1's ability to go long shut down that avenue as a source of Craigbane joy and the longer the game wore on, the more it became about the breaking ball with Ben O'Kane also able to by-pass the press from the opposite end.

The 'Guigan marginally shaded those early breaks and it was from one that the half's pivotal moment arrived on 24 minutes. With the ball bobbling around just outside the Craigbane '45', a Ballymaguigan hand found it and released McIvor who had Korey McLarnon running spare on his outside. McLarnon's shot seemed a straight-forward save but - blinded by the low sun - it was spilled by O'Kane with McIvor, who had continued his run, first to the loose ball to toe poke home a crucial goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The goal put 'Guigan 1-04 to 0-4 ahead and they were only behind once in the half at 0-4 to 0-3, eventually going into half-time with a 1-05 to 0-5 lead.

The opening stages were tit-for-tat as O'Neill opened the scoring on three minutes before McGlone doubled the advantage two minutes later. Conor McLaughlin's quickly taken free set Fergal Mortimer up for the opening Craigbane score on six minutes only for Spiers to reinstate the two point lead seconds later.

Three points in succession from Jude McLaughlin (f), Mortimer (f) and Cahir O'Kane had the Lilywhites in front by the 17th minute as they got joy from Ballymaguigan's attempts to go short with their kick-outs but another McGlone free had the sides level on 20 minutes.

Then came McIvor's half defining goal which was quickly added to by the impressive Spiers for a four point lead. However the final say of the half belonged to the excellent Mortimer whose third score of the half left only McIvor's major between them at the break at 1-05 to 0-5.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kevin Moore's half-time response saw the introduction of not only Lee Moore but also Rory Moore and Bliain Gormley and the experienced trio tipped the scales in the Lilywhites favour - eventually!

For the majority of the second half Ballymaguigan's excellent defending kept Craigbane at arm's length, McGlone also seeing a fierce shot flash wide of the far post upon the restart.

Gradually though Craigbane pegged them back, Mortimer and Gormley scoring brilliant points as the Lilywhites edged closer and closer with Ballymaguigan limited to only sporadic breakaways. It may not have been close enough had Moore not despatched his penalty with such aplomb but championship finals are for the winners and, deservedly or not, the Joe Brolly Memorial Cup is back in Gerry Crossan Park.

Craigbane scorers: Lee Moore (1-2, 1pen), Fergal Mortimer (0-4, 1f), Jude McLaughlin (0-1, 1f), Cahir O'Kane (0-3), Bliain Gormley (0-1),

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ballymaguigan scorers: Ciaron McIvor (1-0), Pearse O'Neill (0-4, 1f, 1m), Barry McGlone (0-2, 2f), Michael Spiers (0-3), Shea Bradley (0-1).

Craigbane: Ben O’Kane, ⁠Eoin Coll, David Lowry, Fintan Lynch, James McLaughlin, Conor McLaughlin, Oisin O’Donnell, Jude Og Moore, Jacob McElhinney, ⁠Aaron Sharkey, Cahir O’Kane, Pierce McCloskey, Fergal Mortimer, Jude McLaughlin, ⁠Brian Rainey. (Subs) Lee Moore for P McCloskey, HT; Bliain Gormley for A Sharkey, 40mins; Rory Moore for F Lynch, 46mins.

Ballymaguigan: Brian Cassidy, Owen Doyle, Ruairí O’Neill, Patrick Cuskeran, Edward Bradley, ⁠Michael Speirs, ⁠Barry McGlone, ⁠Tomas Kealey, Tom Crozier, Odhrán Letters, Shea Bradley, ⁠Korey McLarnon, Tomas Brady, ⁠Cíaran McIvor, ⁠Pearse O’Neill. (Subs) Padraig Martin for O Letters, 40mins; Jack Doherty for K McLarnon, 43mins; Tiernan Donnelly for P Martin, 61mins.

Referee: Sean Curran