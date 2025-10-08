Lavey players and supporters celebrate winning the Derry Junior Hurling Cup after defeating Banagher in Owenbeg. Photo: George Sweeney

Leandon Timber Frame Derry Junior Hurling Championship Final

Lavey 1-16, Banagher 1-07

A Rian Collins and Fintan Bradley inspired Lavey were crowned Derry Junior Hurling champions following a fully deserved victory over Banagher at Owenbeg on Wednesday evening.

Collins and Bradley contributed 1-12 of the Erin's Own tally in a low key final that they led from 17 seconds in and rarely looked like being pegged in, that despite a spirted performance from a Banagher team struggling for numbers. Lavey had no such personnel issues and while neither team will be satisfied by appearing at this grade, this young Lavey team should be capable of making a significant impact in the provincial competition.

Lavey’s Rian Collins and Banagher’s Brian Og McGilligan battle for possession. Photo: George Sweeney

And central to those hopes will be the form of teenager Collins and Bradley. Collins went into the decider as one of the players of the Derry championship and underlined that quality with a superb 1-05 which only hinted at his overall contribution to the victory.

Collins was Lavey's focal point in attack, his clever passing and movement also creating number chances for team-mates, the chief beneficiary of which was the excellent Bradley. If Collins was largely doing his damage from inside, then Bradley was the deeper threat but he was no less effective with some impressive and well timed runs which punched holes in the Banagher rearguard.

Those two will hog the headlines but don't underestimate the contribution of a Lavey backline in which Aidan Toner and especially John McGurk were superb in front of keeper Eoin Mulholland who dealt fantastically well with a number of dangerous high Banagher balls to the square and also saved a crucial first half penalty.

The psychology of the evening was difficult for the St. Mary's. Twelve months on from appearing in the Derry senior decider they were contemplating a Junior final which, even had they won, would not have permitted them passage to the Ulster Club Championship given their recent success in the Intermediate provincial competition.

Banagher pair GabrielFarren and Steafan McCloskey chase Lavey’s Fintan Bradley. Photo: George Sweeney

Banagher were always on the periphery of the game, always threatening to reel Lavey in without ever looking like they could find the necessary gear to do it. Fiontan McGilligan's 47th minute goal did bring the game back to five points at 1-12 to 1-07 but it was Banagher's final score of the match as Lavey dealt admirably with the longer, more direct style.

Lavey served notice of their intentions through Collins with a point only 17 seconds after throw-in, a score that was quickly added to by Ryan Mulholland and despite Callum O'Kane replaying for Banagher on three minutes, Lavey had established a 0-6 to 0-1 lead by the 11th minute thanks to further score from Collins, Conor Melaugh and Bradly (2).

Darragh Cartin gave a timely reminder of his undoubted talent with successive Banagher points inside 60 seconds, the second a wonderful long range effort from wide out on the left wing.

Another Bradley free edged Lavey four in front again before Banagher then had the chance to undo all the Erin's Own good work when Ciaran Lynch was fouled inside the square and referee Sean Curran signalled penalty. Up stepped Darragh Cartin but Mulholland was equal to his low shot, Cartin then seeing a high long range effort strike the inside of the post seconds later as a potential 1-01 that would have tied the game escaped.

Instead Lavey fired off points from Collins (f) and Tiernan and Conor Melaugh to take a 0-10 to 0-4 lead into half-time.

Bradley stretched the lead with a point on the restart that was quickly cancelled out by a lovely effort from Gabriel Farren but any realistic hopes Banagher had all but disappeared with Collins' goal on 37 minutes.

Conor Melaugh's long ball in was only broken down by St Mary's keeper Darrel McDermott with Collins sharply on to the loose ball to step inside the cover and flick a delightful finish over the retreating defender for 1-11 to 0-05, before tagging on a free that took the lead out to 10 points.

It was a long was back but credit Brian McGilligan's men, their response to the setback was to produce their best spell of the match as points from Lynch and Callum O'Kane were followed by McGilligan's expert finish to the net for an unanswered 1-02.

With still 13 minutes to play, Banagher were still battling and they did have their chances, notably when Oisin McCloskey almost got himself free in front of the posts only to be crowded out by that claustrophobic Lavey backline just when he had goal on his mind. Ciaran Lynch too looked to have a chance to hit the net, only for John McGurk to appear from nowehere on his shoulder and produce the type of tackle that wins matches.

And when Lavey needed settling, their own dynamic duo obliged, Collins and Bradley sharing equally their team's - and the final's - last four points. The celebrations may have been muted but bigger days lie ahead for this talented young Lavey side.

Lavey scorers: Rian Collins (1-5, 3f), Fintan Bradley (0-7, 2f), Conor Melaugh (0-2), Ryan Mulholland (0-1), Tiernan Melaugh (0-1).

Banagher scorers: Fiontan McGilligan (1-0), Callum O'Kane (0-2), Darragh Cartin (0-2), Stefan McCloskey (0-1), Grabriel Farren (0-1), Ciaran Lynch (0-1).

Lavey: Eoin Mulholland, John McGurk, Brendan Laverty, Aidan Toner, Ryan Farren, Eoin Scullion, Tiernan Mulaugh, Ryan McGill, Charlie Curley, Conor Melaugh, Fintan Bradley, Ryan Mulholland, Rian Collins, Aimon Duffin, Raymond Duggan. (Subs) Lorcan McDonnell for C Curley, 32mins; Thomas Lynch for A Duffin, 47mins; Jack Shaw for R Duggan, 57mins.

Banagher: Darrel McDermott, Senan Lockhart, Darragh McCloskey, Cathal O'Kane, Gabriel Farren, Brian Og McGilligan, Shane Murphy, Stefan McCloskey, Cathair McGilligan, Ben McCullagh, Callum O'Kane, Ciaran Lynch, Darragh Cartin, Oisin McCloskey, Fiontan McGilligan. (Subs) Ryan McGrath for B McCullagh, 40mins; Keelan O'Kane for D McCloskey, 45mins; Shane Farren for C O'Kane, 47mins.

Referee: Sean Curran