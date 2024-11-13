Paddy Tally is expected to be confirmed a the new Derry manager this week. (Presseye.com)

Paddy Tally is expected to be ratified as the new Derry senior football manager at a meeting in Owenbeg on Thursday evening.

The Oak Leafers have been without a manager since Mickey Harte stepped down in July but their search should come to an end with Galbally native Tally is expected to be confirmed as Harte's successor.

Having formerly managed Down, Tally has spent the past three seasons as part of Jack O'Connor's backroom team in Kerry, receiving praise for his role in the Kingdom's 2022 All Ireland victory, the county's first since 2014. He has also managed St Mary’s, Belfast to the Sigerson Cup in 2017 and was part of the Galway management team under Kevin Walsh.

His appointment will be his second stint with Derry after he was part of Brian McIver’s management team from 2013 to 2015.

Tally was initially expected to remain with Kerry for 2025 after it was announced in September his position would change to 'Performance Coach', but he has instead decided to return to inter-county management for the first time since leaving the Mourne county in 2021.

It’s believed Tally may have already spoken to a number of Derry players and is currently working on confirming a backroom team that could include Paul McIver, Paul McFlynn and Enda Muldoon.

And with collective training due to resume on December 7th, the new manager - who was ironically part of Mickey Harte's management team when Tyrone won the All Ireland title in 2003 - won't have long to get his feet under the Owenbeg table as Derry seek to address a disappointing end to last season.