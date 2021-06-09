Derry GAA receives NO tickets for crucial promotion semi-final despite 100 Limerick supporters in attendance

Derry fans will NOT be able to purchase tickets for Saturday's promotion semi-final in Carrick-on-Shannon.

That figure of 200 spectators is in addition to essential match personnel which includes players, officials, stewards and media who are permitted entrance to Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada in Carrick-on-Shannon.

Local supporters had hoped this latest easing of restrictions would see a portion of the allocation go on sale in Derry but the 'Journal' understands the Oak Leaf County Board received no tickets for general sale due to the fact that 'cross border travel for non essential reasons' is still being discouraged by the Irish Government. It is believed the Limerick County Board received 100 tickets for general sale for the fixture.

The news will come as a blow to local supporters who were anxious to lend their support to Rory Gallagher and his team as the seek the victory which would secure Division Two football for next season. Derry topped Division Three North with three wins from three games played against Longford, Fermanagh and Ulster champions, Cavan while Limerick finished second in the southern section after defeating Tipperary and Wicklow.