Slaughtneil celebrate with the Senior Hurling Championship trophy after the win over Banagher at Owenbeg. Photo: George Sweeney

Leadon Timber Frame Derry Senior Hurling Final

Slaughtneil 0-16, Lavey 0-4

Slaughtneil’s latest Derry senior hurling championship win moved them 17 titles after victory over a gutsy Banagher team saw the Emmet’s join Lavey in second place on the roll of honour, six behind Kevin Lynch’s despite the Dungiven men not winning the Fr. Collins Cup for 14 years.

At this rate, it is hard to see who will stop the Emmett’s roller coater in the next few years and beyond. They had their expected win at Owenbeg on Saturday, taking control in the second half after the underdogs had made life difficult for them in the first half hour. Banagher may have lost but they left the field with pride still intact.

Slaughtneil Mark McGuigan with the Fr Collins after their defeat of Banagher in Saturday’s final at Owenbeg. Photo: George Sweeney

The St. Mary’s gave it all they had and held the wind assisted champions to just eight first half points through the sheer doggedness of their defence. Behind them, keeper Darrell McDermott, who suffered a horrendous leg injury three years ago, was back as good as ever.

A downpour in the second half made conditions a bit difficult but the champions have players like Cormac O’Doherty, Ruari O’Mianain, Shane McGuigan and Finn McEldowney who can shine in any conditions. O’Doherty, who missed the semi final win over Kevin Lynch’s, was a late replacement for Eamon Cassidy and was unstoppable in the second half.

Banagher lacked a cutting edge in attack, three of their four scores came from frees. In the first half defenders like Gabriel Farren and Darragh McCloskey held off repeated Slaughtneil attacks.

Slaughtneil, assisted by the breeze, managed just four scores in the opening 15 minutes. They now go on to meet reigning Ulster champions, Cushendall, in the semi-final three weeks hence. For a select few of their winning team it was a 12th county medal while more recent players like Finn McEldowney, Conor Coyle, Ruairi O’Mianain and Jack Cassidy have come in to keep the conveyor belt going.

Cathair McGilligan of Banagher gets off a pass as Slaughtneil’s Brendan Rogers closes in. Photo: George Sweeney

For Banagher it was a fourth county final loss to the Emmet’s. Players like Ruairi McCloskey, Oisin McCloskey, Darragh McCloskey, Brian Og McGilligan and Stefan McCloskey have backboned the team for a decade or more so the road ahead looks a bit on the bumpy side.

Considering that it was expected to be a Slaughtneil win the game was witnessed by a bigger than expected attendance and they got their money’s worth in the first half when the St. Mary’s made it difficult for the champions. With the breeze behind them, Slaughtneil faced stubborn resistance against a tight marking St. Mary’s defence in which Gabriel Farren shone.

Banagher came close to a shock goal early in the game when Niall Biggs scuffed his shot just wide. With the Emmett’s attack getting little space from the Banagher defence it was defender Shane McGuigan to open their scoring after five action packed minutes. A minute later Brendan Rogers cut through for their second score.

After Jack Cassidy was set up by McGuigan, the tall midfielder sent over from 50m. Banagher got of the mark from a Darragh Cartin free after Gabriel Farren had been fouled. Then Cormac O’Doherty punished a foul on Cassidy.

On the quarter hour Fintan McGilligan blocked down a Cassidy effort, picking up the sliotar and cutting through for the score of the game.

Three points in a three minute spell between the 16th and 18th minutes from O’Mianain, O’Doherty (f) and one from play by the ace marksmen left the holders in a 0-6 to 0-2 lead.

Banagher battened down the hatches again and restricted Slaughtneil to just another point in the last 12 minutes. They did miss a few good chances and it took a good save from McDermott to deny Rogers a goal at the end of the half but O’Doherty’s 26th minute free left the interval score 0-8 to 0-2 in favour of the holders.

Banagher started the second half well with a free from Darragh Cartin but that was as good as it got as Slaughtneil moved up a gear.

Cormac O’Doherty, from a free, soon restored the champions’ six point lead and from there on they were never going to be caught. Six minutes after the restart O’Doherty began to find his range with his frees after missing a couple. The scores just kept mounting with O’Mianain and Rogers adding to O’Doherty’s free to put the game out of Banagher’s reach.

It was 0-12 to 0-3 when the heavens opened. Se McGuigan pointed and a Banagher effort from Stefan McCloskey in the 48th minute was his team’s first wide of the half. As the gap widened the benches began to empty and Banagher’s remaining score came from a free by sub Callum O’Kane with five minutes left.

A Cormac O’Doherty free on the hour concluded the business as Slaughtneil secured a title that will have surprised no one in Derry!

Slaughtneil scorers: Cormac O’Doherty (0-9, 8f), Brendan Rogers (0-2), Ruairi O’Mianain (0-2), Shane McGuigan (0-1), Se McGuigan (0-1), Jack Cassidy (0-1).

Banagher scorers: Darragh Cartin (0-2, 2f), Fintan McGilligan (0-1), Callum O’Kane (0-1, 1f).

Slaughtneil: Oisin O’Doherty, Paul McNeill, Ruairi McCartney, Fionn McEldowney, Ruairi O’Mianain, Conor Coyle, Shane McGuigan, Jack Cassidy, Se McGuigan, Gerald Bradley, Cormac O’Doherty, Brendan Rogers, Shea Cassidy. Subs Conor McAllister for S Cassidy(36, Conor McAllister for G Bradley, 41mins; Cathal McKaigue for R O’Mianan, 47mins; Liam Cassidy for J Cassidy, 59mins; Eunan Boylan for

M McGuigan, 59mins.

Banagher: Darrell McDermott, Jack Lynch, Ruairi McCloskey, Cathair McGilligan, Niall Farren, Darragh McCloskey, Gabriel Farren, Brian Og McGilligan, Stefan McCloskey, Shane Murphy, Fintan McGilligan, Ciaran Lynch, Darragh Cartin, Oisin McCloskey, Niall Biggs. Subs. Callum O’Kane for S Murphy, HT; Sean McCullagh for C O’Kane (inj) 49mins; Liam Eoin Campbell for N Biggs, 50mins; Daniel McGrellis for D Cartin, 55mins.

Referee: James Conners (Donegal)