Derry GAA's 'Quiet Man' out to conquer Europe!

Owenbeg Centre of Excellence has been Chris' Collins' base for almost 20 years with Derry GAA. (Photo: Lorcan Doherty / Presseye.com)

​Every grand plan has someone behind it, quietly making things happen far from the spotlight. Every successful business knows the value of these people. Every successful GAA club is underpinned by these people. The work isn't glamorous but it is vital.

For the best part of two decades at Derry GAA that person has been Chris Collins. Far from the bright lights, among the grassroots, day in and day out, year after year, Chris has quietly played his part in the transformation of the county's underage structures.

A prodigiously talented minor himself, a knee injury ended what could have been one of the great Derry football careers for the then centre-half back but it didn’t stop Collins’ influence. Indeed his appointment in February 2007, at only 24, to the role of Games Development Officer proved the catalyst for a youth development structure that's now the envy of Ireland.

Three All Ireland minor titles in five seasons. Five Ulster minor titles (and three more final appearances) in nine years. One Ulster Under 20 title (and four more final appearances) in eight years. The statistics need no elaboration. Derry's conveyor belt is now a reference point all over the country.

Chris Collins (left) celebrates with All Ireland Minor winning manager Damian McErlain after their 2024 success.

The negative? Well, that type of success doesn't make it easy for Derry's 'Quiet Man' to go unnoticed and after an offer he couldn't refuse the Oak Leaf guru has been seconded into the new role of Head of Operation for Gaelic Games Europe.

Collins remains available to Derry during his 12 month contract which is based two days a week in Croke Park and will include at least 10 trips around the various GAA outposts on the continent, after which he has the option to return full time to his Oak Leaf berth or up-sticks full-time. That decision is for another day for the Ogra Colmcille club man who admits his interest pricked by the GAA's World Games when they arrived in Derry in July.

"I was curious about what an organisation like that was like," reveals Collins who won an Ulster minor medal in 2002, "Particularly after seeing some of the European teams at the World Games.

"Before that I'd never looked much further than what I was doing but I got a glimpse at the World Games of what's happening across the world. In 2005 I played football in New York so I'd only seen the GAA abroad in that context. But with the World Games, I just couldn't believe the amount of nationalities who were playing our games. That experience made me very curious and I thought, 'Why not?'

Chris Collins (fifth from right) celebrate with Mickey Donnelly and members of his 2018 Ulster U20 winning squad.

"And the fact it's a 12 month secondment gives me the flexibility that if it isn't for me, or I'm not right for them, then there's a bit of a safety net."

Derry's loss will likely prove Europe's gain but what exactly does the new Head of Operations role look like?

Well, Collins is the first full-time member of staff for Gaelic Games Europe. They have no game development staff but about 114 clubs scattered across the continent. Essentially Europe is treated like a county but within the 'county' there are five different regions - The Benelux, Central & Eastern Europe, Iberia, The Nordics and The North West.

"They are all operating at different standards, different levels in terms of their maturity and their growth so my job will be to look at the operational structure. We're hoping to launch a strategic plan in January," added Collins.

"My initial work will be to look over the strategy. There are 28 officers on the County Board so it's a huge amount of people. I’ll try to get those set up into working groups and then launch the strategy to give them a road map for the next three years. That will include admin, finances, games development and various aspects around their competitions - marketing, branding, volunteer support - that sort of high level stuff in terms of what a Co. Board should have.

"It's very interesting to me and that was a big part of the curiosity. I've been head of games in Derry for a long time. It's strange because I'd say I'm fairly curious about things but it will be 18 years in February, and I worked a year before that as a placement coach, so I've been employed by Derry coming up on 19 years.

"I'm only 41 and previous to those 19 years I played three at county minor so - from a professional point - I’ve grown up in Owenbeg; but I've a serious emotional attachment to Derry going back to my dad taking me to county games in the '90s."

When Collins was appointed at Owenbeg in 2007 Derry hadn't appeared in an Ulster minor final for five years. His plan would take another eight before the provincial minor title was secured and 15 before back-to back senior titles followed so he knows a thing or two about playing the long game. But what exactly will success in the role of Head of Operations with Gaelic Games Europe look like?

"Well we're not trying to win an All Ireland," smiles Collins, "It will be structures. It will be governance. That's petty boring stuff I know but those are the building blocks.

"I met most of the European officers last week via a 20 minute 'Teams' meeting. It was a bit like speed dating," he laughs, "But you're dealing with unbelievably professional and talented people; people who are the top of their profession - very intelligent people and they've volunteered their services to promote the GAA.

"They all have different reasons but to work with people of that standard, I'm going to throw myself into it. I'm going to fully commit because I want to make the most of it and learn as much as I can."

Exciting times then for a man who has done so much unseen work to return his county to football's top table. He's left Derry in fine fettle with structures well established but having poured his heart and soul in for almost 20 years, was it difficult to let go?

"Everything I've done in a work capacity has been for the betterment of Derry for nearly 20 years now. The decision would certainly have been harder had it not been a secondment. I was actually in Greece when I got the call and didn't sleep for five or six nights.

"I do think - and I am genuine about this - I do think the success of the Derry teams has been down to having a really good sports development model. That filters down to clubs doing unbelievable work. My job is to provide them with a structure they adhere to, whether that's through games, coach education; but they're all doing trojan work. And then you have the development squad activity that sits alongside the school activity.

"Our school programme is really, really strong and that, alongside our development squads - with clubs as the nursey which feeds it all - that's what's feeding our county squads.

"I do think our success at minor level is going to push through. We've been very unlucky at Under 20s. We won an Ulster in 2018, were beat in the 2019 final; Marty Boyle's team were beat in another Ulster final recently and we lost on penalties last year.

"The criticism that comes is that Derry have had very successful minor teams but that hasn't transferred. I completely counter that with as long as we are competing in the top 2 or 3 - and we have been. We've been very unlucky not to get more across the line but even the make up of our senior panel - outside of Brendan Rogers (who was a dual player) and Ciaran McFaul, everyone else has come through the system.

"You ask the question, do I take pride? I just love being in Owenbeg. I've loved being involved with Derry. It's an unbelievable place on a Saturday morning when you have all the squads there. I've totally loved it but my ego isn't that big to not realise it has taken loads of people. All I have been is part of that overall picture and it's been a serious bit of craic."