​Derry hurling manager Johnny McGarvey admits he's not sure which London team he'll be facing when the Oak Leafers travel to Ruislip for an Easter Sunday Christy Ring date with the Exiles (12.30pm).

Neil Rogers' team sailed through their Division Three campaign with six wins from six to secure promotion but then lost 1-08 to 0-14 against Mayo in the league final. However, they followed that disappointment up with a shock 0-21 to 5-18 opening day victory over Christy Ring favourites Meath in Trim, a result that made most hurling fans, including McGarvey, sit up and take notice.

"We've seen a couple of their league matches," explained the Derry manager, "We know a few of their players who’ve played over the last few years. I suppose looking at them over the course of the league and then seeing the result against Meath at the weekend, there's a massive gulf there between losing the league final three weeks ago to Mayo and only scoring eight points, to three weeks later scoring 5-18 and beating the Christy Ring Cup favourites in their own back yard.

"There's a massive discrepancy there which means there's only so much you can take from the league matches. We haven't seen them play against Meath, that's the reality. We've seen them against Mayo when they lost but that's a world away from what they produced in Meath. That's a serious scoreline to put on anyone, 5-18, especially away from home against the championship favourites."

Derry senior hurling team manager Johnny McGarvey. Photo: George Sweeney

Derry's own championship bid got off to a winning start after a hard fought victory over Donegal with McGarvey revealing he was aware of London's blistering start even before throw-in in Celtic Park last week.

"Before our match against Donegal someone mentioned London had scored four goals in 20 minutes against Meath and I thought it's a long way back from that for Meath," said the Lavey man. "London have a lad Jack Morrissey who's over from Kilkenny; he scored 2-05. He's never played before in my time but if you're scoring 2-05 then you’re worth looking at. David Devine is over from Westmeath. He’s a really good player. Sean Glynn has been there for years too. Look, they’re a good side and their tails will be up now."

Derry tails should be up too after back to back victories over Donegal but last week's championship win was tempered by injuries for Cahal Murray and Gerald Bradley, both of whom are doubtful for Ruislip.

"When you're playing these high intensity games in such a short space of time you’re going to pick up knocks," adds McGarvey, "Everybody will have them, they’re not going to be exclusive to us and I'm happy with the strength of our panel to deal with injuries.

"If the boys are not available it will be an opportunity for someone who's been going well, that's how I look at it. We'll give the two lads every chance but have a plan in place if they don't make it."

The Derry manager knows with only the top two qualifying from the six county group, even one slip can leave you playing catch-up.

"That's the way we look at it," he agreed, "If we were to lose in London, we have Meath the following week whereas London won't have that. They'll have games they’ll see as very winnable. They will have played us and Meath so, look, it's a big match for both but that's why we play the game, for these big games that really matter. "We're looking forward to it. This is a massive weekend for everybody in the group but we’re playing well and London will have plenty to worry about."