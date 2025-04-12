Derry’s Christy McNaughton charges through the Donegal defence. Photo: George Sweeney

Christy Ring Cup, Round 1

Derry got their Christy Ring Cup campaign off to a winning start with a dogged, hard fought victory over a Donegal team who arrived in Celtic Park with a point to prove.

Only three weeks ago Johnny McGarvey's Oak Leafers had blitzed the Tir Chonaill men by 20 points in O'Donnell Park, Letterkenny to relegate Mickey McCann's team to Division Three but this Donegal was a very different animal, more akin to the Donegal who had shocked Kerry in the league.

Derry’s Meehaul McGrath keeps Donegal’s Stephen McBride at arm’s length. Photo: George Sweeney

Even after falling behind to Christy McNaughton’s goal just 17 seconds after throw-in, Donegal rallied superbly through a Luke White penalty just 90 seconds later before going on to push Derry to the pin of their collars in a game full of intensity and huge hits. And in that white hot cauldron of championship hurling you need big personalities and big performances and Derry had both in McNaughton.

The big forward has been a shining light for Derry this season but took his game to new levels with 1-09 of Derry's eventual 1-21 tally. But it wasn't just his scoring prowess. Dropping deep and linking play, McNaughton attracted defenders like magnets, often tying up Donegal backs and freeing up space for team-mates. Indeed had he won the number of frees he probably should have, his tally could have been even more impressive.

He wasn't alone though.

After McNaughton's early goal had been cancelled out, Derry were chasing the game until the 49th minute when John Mullan finally edged the Oak Leafers back in front at 1-12 to 1-11. They wouldn't be caught after that and Mullan was a pivotal factor in that, scoring some crucial scores in his 0-6 from play.

Derry’s Cahal Murray hurdles over Donegal’s Ronan McDermott. Photo: George Sweeney

Meehaul McGrath was another to stand-out performer and had the Slaughtneil midfielder not been facing an inspired goalkeeper in White he could have finished with three goals to his credit!

At the back, Mark Craig was superb, his display summed up by his superb injury time scrambled defence when Donegal's Ruairi Campbell threatened the goal that would have set up a grandstand finish. Paddy Kelly was another, his marking job Gerard Gilmore limiting the Donegal dangerman to just one point from play.

It all added up to a critical Derry win, especially with a trip next week to London to face an Exiles side that hit Meath for five goals in probably the shock score of the opening round.

McGarvey knows that will be another huge test and his team will need the same spirit they showed here. Playing against the wind in the opening half, the home side got off to a perfect with McNaughton's goal only 17 seconds after throw-in. The Derry forward couldn't gather the ball in first time and even when he eventually gathered, his initial effort found a superb White save. The stop probably deserved better than to break back perfectly for McNaughton, but when it did Derry were off to a flyer.

Well, for 90 seconds they were because that was how long it took Donegal to level and all thanks to that man White.

The Donegal goal came from a penalty after McGrath pulled down Liam McKinney who was charging through with White making no mistake from the spot before Gilmore tagged on free to edge Donegal in front.

That was cancelled out by Gerald Bradley but when White then hit his second score, this time a long range free, the dye was cast for a half in which the sides were level five times but with Donegal just about edging the scoring despite six wides.

That said, McGrath and John Mullan both saw goalbound efforts blocked by brilliant White saves though Donegal could point to Josh Cronolly McGee effort that forced an equally good stop from Sean Kelly. However, with McNaughton keeping Derry in touch, McGarvey won't have been too disappointed to see Sean McVeigh's late point had the visitors a narrow 1-09 to 1-08 half-time lead.

The second half started with Cronolly McGee firing over the point that showed Derry were gong to have to fight every bit as hard as the opening half but the Oak Leafers looked up for it as McGrath crashed a fierce shot off the Donegal crossbar.

Again the sparring was tight, neither side able to take control until Mullan's point was the cue for three in a row for Derry that pushed them to 1-14 to 1-12 on 53 minutes. A Gilmore free stemmed that particular tide but Derry's response was four in a row as Bradley, McGrath, Mullan and Cahal Murray all hit the target inside three minutes.

It gave Derry the breathing room to manage the match although Oak hearts were in mouths when Gilmore hit the cross with an effort from the angle as Donegal chased the goal that would bring them back with striking range.

It never arrived, largely due to superb Derry defending and it was fitting that McNaughton's final free book-ended the scoring. Job done with bigger battles to follow.

Derry scorers: Christy McNaughton (1-9, 6f, 2 '65'), Gerald Bradley (0-3), John Mullan (0-6), Thomas Brady (0-1), Meehaul McGrath (0-1), Cahal Murray (0-1)

Donegal scorers: Gerard Gilmore (0-5, 4f), Luke White (1-1, 1pen, 1f), Conor Gartland (0-1), Josh Cronolly McGee (0-2), Declan Coulter (0-3), Liam McKinney (0-2), Sean McVeigh (0-3).

Derry: Sean Kelly, Paddy Kelly, Mark Craig, Patrick Turner, Ruairi O Mianain, Richie Mullan, Sean Cassidy, Meehaul McGrath, Eamon Conway, Cormac O'Doherty, John Mullan, Gerald Bradley, Cahal Murray, Christy McNaughton, Shea Cassidy. (Subs) Thomas Brady for S Cassidy, 49mins; Callum O'Kane for C Murray, 62mins; James Friel for S Cassidy, 64mins; Ryan McGill for E Conway, 66mins; Aimon Duffin for R Mullan, 69mins.

Donegal: Luke White, Oisin Kelly, Declan Coulter, Jack O Loughlin, Conor O'Grady, Stephen McBride, Danny Cullen, Sean McVeigh, Brian McIntyre, Gerard Gilmore, Conor Gartland, Josh Cronolly McGee, Liam McKinney, Ronan McDermott, Ruairi Campbell. (Subs) Sean Ward for D Cullen, 46mins; Kevin Kealy for R McDermott, 46mins; Michael Donaghue for J O Loughlin, 54mins; Fergal Delaney for C Gartland, 65mins;

Referee: Ciaran McCloskey