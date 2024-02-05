Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sunday's victory over Tyrone means Mickey Harte's men have won their opening two games in the top flight after a nine year absence, during which time Derry were playing Division Four football as recently as 2019.

It's a journey that Baker, who made his league debut in the round one against Kerry, says ensures Derry will take nothing nothing for granted despite their early season form.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It's brilliant. You can't beat that, tough games at this time of the year. Moving forward to the championship even, it's ideal preparation," explained the Steelstown player, "We knew we can be as good against the breeze as with it given the game IQ of the boys and we were able to build on it (the first half display). We knew what we had to do coming into the second half, we weren't too worried.

Conor McCluskey of Derry shields the ball from Tyroneâ€™s Aodhan Donaghy. Photo: George Sweeney

"It was vital," he added of Derry's good start to the second half, "You could be a bit jittery, especially if they gap is only three and they tag on a couple of scores; then you might lose the head a bit, but coming out the way we did and getting a couple of early scores settled us right down."

Baker's emergence this season has been a real bonus for Mickey Harte, especially in the wake of an injury to Eoin McEvoy, and the 24-yard old says he's enjoying every minute of learning from the likes of Chrissy McKaigue, Conor McCluskey and Padraig McGrogan in the Oak Leaf backline.

"I'm loving every minute of it. The boys in the panel help you every step of the way, pointers here and there. Everyone wants you to get better and everyone wants the best for you, so hopefully I can continue to improve.

Ethan Doherty of Derry scores a point against Tyrone. Photo: George Sweeney

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You look at the likes of Paudie (McGrogan) who has been there since he was 18. He's around the same age as me but has something like 70 odd appearances and he's there to give advice. Chrissy's (McKaigue) been there 15 odd years and gives you help all the way; Clucky (Conor McCluskey) is the same. With all those boys around you you cannot go far wrong.