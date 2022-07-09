Of course the last time the Oakleafers made it to the showpiece at Croker almost 30 years ago, the late Eamon Coleman's heroic team brought the Sam Maguire home. It's been the county's solitary All Ireland final win but can Rory Gallagher keep the dream alive with victory over Galway in this afternoon's semi-final at Headquarters?
The whole county has got behind Gallagher's troops and have sensed history in the making but it won't be easy for the Ulster champions against a Galway team who registered a facile 11 point victory in the Allianz League Division Two clash earlier this year.
The Tribesmen have beaten Derry in two semi-final meetings in 1998 and 2001 but Gallagher and his squad will be confident they can break that run if they can reproduce the sort of form they showed in the impressive quarter-final win over Clare.
Follow all the action and reaction here and if you're at Croke Park send us your pics and videos in your county colours if you want to feature in our live blog.
- The Oakleafers go in search of their first All Ireland SFC Final since 1993 when they last brought the Sam Maguire home. Can they do it again?
- What time is throw-in? The game throws in at 5:30pm
- Where can I watch the game? The game will be broadcast live on RTE 2 as well as Sky Sports
Derry’s great free-thinker has plotted a way to the All Ireland semi-finals. Can he take it that one step further and achieve legendary status in the Oak Leaf county?
The man who has transformed the fortunes of the Derry senior football team has never been one to conform
With the Anglo Celt Cup poking one half of it’s prestigious arm out from behind the obligatory sponsors’ paraphernalia in the immaculately laid out Seomra Sean de Burca in Owenbeg, Rory Gallagher’s relaxed demeanour was that of a manager in total control.
Do the Tribesmen have Derry’s number when it comes to top level Championship clashes?
1998, 2001, 2015 . . . What happens in meeting No. 4?
Can Derry lift the Curse of the Tribe?
Derry and Galway arrive at the semi-final stages of the All Ireland SFC as respective Ulster and Connacht champions but it’s an unusual pairing.
Christopher McKaigue remembers March 20, 2022 as the day Rory Gallagher changed the trajectory of Derry’s Ulster Championship winning season.
