Can Derry see off the challenge of Galway at Croke Park today and make their first All Ireland SFC final appearance in almost 30 years?

Of course the last time the Oakleafers made it to the showpiece at Croker almost 30 years ago, the late Eamon Coleman's heroic team brought the Sam Maguire home. It's been the county's solitary All Ireland final win but can Rory Gallagher keep the dream alive with victory over Galway in this afternoon's semi-final at Headquarters?

The whole county has got behind Gallagher's troops and have sensed history in the making but it won't be easy for the Ulster champions against a Galway team who registered a facile 11 point victory in the Allianz League Division Two clash earlier this year.

The Tribesmen have beaten Derry in two semi-final meetings in 1998 and 2001 but Gallagher and his squad will be confident they can break that run if they can reproduce the sort of form they showed in the impressive quarter-final win over Clare.