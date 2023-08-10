AWARD WINNER: Brendan Rogers' performances for Derry have been awarded with the Player of the Month award for July. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2312GS – 06

The Oakleaf midfielder is joined by Limerick's Cian Lynch who picked up the hurling award while the PwC women’s award went to Louise Ní Muircheartaigh (Kerry) and Beth Carton (Waterford) for football and camogie respectively.

A monstrous performance from Lynch in the All-Ireland semi-final was instrumental in his selection while Rogers’ was integral to Derry’s four-point victory over Cork in the Quarter Final, with two scores to his name. Rogers proved to be Derry’s engine when it mattered, coming up with two more scores in the All-Ireland semi-final as they narrowly missed out against Kerry.Meanwhile Beth Carton took matters into her own hands as she went out and got eight scores against a tough Tipperary outfit in the All-Ireland semi-final which was just about enough to secure a place in the All-Ireland Final for the first time since 1945.Kerry’s ace in attack Louise Ní Muircheartaigh has been unstoppable this season with 4-24 to her name, the highest scorer in the championship so far, racking up 0-5 against Cavan, 0-3 in the quarter-final victory over Meath, and 1-10 against Mayo in a stunning performance that gives her and her teammates the chance to end Kerry’s 30 year senior football glory drought this weekend against Dublin.Commenting on the announcement, Enda McDonagh, PwC, said: “I would like to extend our sincerest congratulations to Louise, Beth, Brendan and Cian on being named the July award winners.“July has seen another month of incredible sporting talent on display, with some fiercely contested semi-finals across all codes. All winners are more than worthy of this award, with each player standing out for their commendable work ethic and skill.