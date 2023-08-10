Derry’s Brendan Rogers named GAA / GPA Player of the Month for July
The Oakleaf midfielder is joined by Limerick's Cian Lynch who picked up the hurling award while the PwC women’s award went to Louise Ní Muircheartaigh (Kerry) and Beth Carton (Waterford) for football and camogie respectively.
A monstrous performance from Lynch in the All-Ireland semi-final was instrumental in his selection while Rogers’ was integral to Derry’s four-point victory over Cork in the Quarter Final, with two scores to his name. Rogers proved to be Derry’s engine when it mattered, coming up with two more scores in the All-Ireland semi-final as they narrowly missed out against Kerry.Meanwhile Beth Carton took matters into her own hands as she went out and got eight scores against a tough Tipperary outfit in the All-Ireland semi-final which was just about enough to secure a place in the All-Ireland Final for the first time since 1945.Kerry’s ace in attack Louise Ní Muircheartaigh has been unstoppable this season with 4-24 to her name, the highest scorer in the championship so far, racking up 0-5 against Cavan, 0-3 in the quarter-final victory over Meath, and 1-10 against Mayo in a stunning performance that gives her and her teammates the chance to end Kerry’s 30 year senior football glory drought this weekend against Dublin.Commenting on the announcement, Enda McDonagh, PwC, said: “I would like to extend our sincerest congratulations to Louise, Beth, Brendan and Cian on being named the July award winners.“July has seen another month of incredible sporting talent on display, with some fiercely contested semi-finals across all codes. All winners are more than worthy of this award, with each player standing out for their commendable work ethic and skill.
“It's a privilege to partner alongside the GPA and the GAA to recognise both women and men for their tremendous achievements in the Gaelic Games."Uachtarán Chumann Lúthchleas Gael Larry McCarthy offered his congratulations: “Congratulations to Brendan, Cian, Louise and Beth on winning their respective awards for July. All four players shone as part of very strong team performances across our codes."Every best wish to you all, and your peers, in the weeks and months ahead, as you return to the field for your clubs. I want to again note my thanks to PwC for their ongoing support. Thank you also to the GPA for their partnership on these awards.”Speaking on behalf of the GPA, Tom Parsons said: “To win these personal accolades is always very special but to win them in the closing stages of the season is even more so. Congratulations to Louise, Beth, Cian and Brendan on their performances all season and of course I want to wish Louise well for Sunday. “Sunday’s game, barring a draw, will bring the inter-county season to a close. I want to thank every player across the four codes for their exceptional efforts for their counties, the pinnacle our games. Thanks as always to PwC and to the GAA for their partnership in these awards.” The PwC GPA Women’s Player of the Month and PwC GAA/GPA Players of the Month Award winners are voted for by the GPA’s membership.