​As four members of Steelstown Brian Ogs were staking a claim for a spot in Mickey Harte's Derry revolution, the player after whom the Derry city club is named was at the forefront of the Oak Leaf manager's thoughts.

The late Brian Og McKeever after whom Steelstown Brian Ogs is named.

It's 47 years since three city based players lined out together for the Derry county team - a feat not seen since the National League final of 1976 when Mark McFeely, Tom McGuinness and Johnny O'Leary faced up to Dublin together - but such have been the strides of the Ballyarnett club that Wednesday saw three senior county debutantes join Ben McCarron in the red and white against Cavan.

And none did their chances of a repeat appearance any harm. All Ireland minor winner Donncha Gilmore was excellent in midfield alongside Dan Higgins, McCarron hit two points and could have had a goal, while Cahir McMonagle took just three minutes to fire over a point and show why he deserves his chance at the highest level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Probably the pick of the bunch though was Diarmuid Baker whose defensive display and forays forward made him look like a seasoned campaigner and offered Harte a timely option with Conor McCluskey currently sidelined through injury. The fact all four scored was a lovely bonus.

The Steelstown Brian Ogs quartet of Donncha Gilmore, Diarmuid Baker, Cahir McMonagle and Ben McCarron who were on target as Derry defeated Cavan in the McKenna Cup at Kingspan Breffni Park.

Their performances on Wednesday evening, like the All Ireland Intermediate Club Championship victory of 2021, or this year's Ulster Intermediate victory for the club's senior Ladies, means the name Brian Og McKeever remains to the fore of GAA matters in Derry and beyond, something which held special significance for Harte.

The Derry manager paid a personal visit to Brian Og in the days leading up to his tragic passing in 2008 aged just 17 following a brave battle against leukaemia and it's a visit Harte has never forgotten.

"I’m delighted for them," explained the Oak manager after Derry's 1-10 to 0-15 victory in Kingspan Breffni Park, "I have a soft spot in my heart for the Steelstown Brian Óg club.