Derry’s Steelstown quartet did Brian Og McKeever proud says Mickey Harte
It's 47 years since three city based players lined out together for the Derry county team - a feat not seen since the National League final of 1976 when Mark McFeely, Tom McGuinness and Johnny O'Leary faced up to Dublin together - but such have been the strides of the Ballyarnett club that Wednesday saw three senior county debutantes join Ben McCarron in the red and white against Cavan.
And none did their chances of a repeat appearance any harm. All Ireland minor winner Donncha Gilmore was excellent in midfield alongside Dan Higgins, McCarron hit two points and could have had a goal, while Cahir McMonagle took just three minutes to fire over a point and show why he deserves his chance at the highest level.
Probably the pick of the bunch though was Diarmuid Baker whose defensive display and forays forward made him look like a seasoned campaigner and offered Harte a timely option with Conor McCluskey currently sidelined through injury. The fact all four scored was a lovely bonus.
Their performances on Wednesday evening, like the All Ireland Intermediate Club Championship victory of 2021, or this year's Ulster Intermediate victory for the club's senior Ladies, means the name Brian Og McKeever remains to the fore of GAA matters in Derry and beyond, something which held special significance for Harte.
The Derry manager paid a personal visit to Brian Og in the days leading up to his tragic passing in 2008 aged just 17 following a brave battle against leukaemia and it's a visit Harte has never forgotten.
"I’m delighted for them," explained the Oak manager after Derry's 1-10 to 0-15 victory in Kingspan Breffni Park, "I have a soft spot in my heart for the Steelstown Brian Óg club.
"I met that young man back in his last few days and he was a lovely fella, with a lovely family. It was great for those men from the Steelstown club that they could do him proud tonight."