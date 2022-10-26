Glenullin ‘s Eoin Bradley holds off Drumsurn's Dara Rafferty during the IFC final at Celtic Park on Sunday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2243GS – 041

Rumour has it Glenullin's own 'Peter Pan' has hit 38 years of age but you wouldn't have know on a weekend when he scored a crucial goal in Glenavon's crucial 4-2 victory over Carrick before, barely 24 hours later, hitting 0-4 as Glenullin bridged a 15 year gap back to their last championship victory.

"Nah, it's only 28, I look 20 anyway!" laughed 'Skinner' after SUnday's thrilling 0-15 to1-11,victory over Drumsurn in Celtic Park, "No, I'm feeling good and we got the result we wanted today. You can see here (on the pitch) what it means to everyone.

"It's brilliant, look what it means to the community. For me personally, it's brilliant. I played yesterday and we won with Glenavon; I played today and now we've won again, you won't get a better weekend than that.

"We gave them (Drumsurn) a good start but we came back twice, came back in the second half and then got ahead and I always thought we would kick on, we have a good bunch of boys there."

A crowd of over 6,000 was in Celtic Park for Sunday's double header with Eoin revealing he had even managed to coax one or two of his Glenavon team-mates like Jack Malone along to cheer the Mitchel's on.

"Aye, I manged to get a few of them over and they are giving me a bit of gyp now (laughs) but they can help me celebrate tonight anyway," he smiled.

But about the same time Eoin was heading the Lurgan Blues in front at Mourneview on Saturday, his brother Paddy, manager of Glenullin, was anxiously watching twitter hoping to see 'Skinner' come through unscathed.

"Aye, I said to him I was going to ring Gary (Hamilton). He didn't play him on Tuesday night but said it was a six pointer yesterday against Carrick because they are on level points with them. Gary said he would take him off after 60 minutes and from the 60th minute I was following the game on Twitter and I couldn't believe he played 85!" laughed Paddy.