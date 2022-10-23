Glenullin are the Derry Intermediate champions after Daniel O'Kane's dramatic 63rd minute point clinched a thrilling final against Drumsurn in Celtic Park on Sunday.

Paddy Bradley's men recovered from an early Drumsurn blitz to take the lead for the first time 39 minutes into a contest both sides had chances to win. It swung one way, then the other with, in the end, the experience of men like Brian Mullan, Eunan O'Kane, Niall O'Kane and Eoin Bradley proving pivotal as Glenullin completed a remarkable transformation under the former Derry All Star.

Entering injury time the sides could not be separated and it looked for all the world like extra time until the ball trickled out over the touchline under the Celtic Park terracing. Step forward Eoin Bradley only this time 'Skinner' would be upstaged by an unlikely source. Bradley's sideline ball was excellent but dropped just short and was broken down. Bobbling around the unlikely figure of corner back O'Kane who appeared to swallow it up and hook his effort up and over the bar.

Glenullin celebrate victory in the Derry Intermediate club championship at Celtic Park on Sunday. Photograph by George Sweeney

The roar of the crowd told it's own story. Glenullin were champions as green and gold spilled on to the Celtic Park pitch. It was some contrast to the game's opening minutes.

Glenullin started with Eoin Bradley and Fearghal Close as their inside duo, though Bradley drifted out the pitch the more the half wore on. Eoin Ferris was the Drumsurn man detailed to keep an eye on 'Skinner' and their fascinating battle, often without the need for a size five, was one of the opening half's most interesting sidebars.

Drumsurn had Tiarnan McHugh as the top of their attacking spear for a half that they bossed at the opening and in the end, initially forging a 1-02 to no score lead after only eight minutes. In between though, Glenullin used all their experience to outscore St Matthew's by 0-6 to 0-1 and tie the game up at 1-3 to 0-6 five minutes before the break.

Late points from McHugh and the excellent Ruairi Rafferty eventually saw Sean Brady's men turn around with a just about deserved a two point interval but there was nothing between the sides.

That was in stark contrast to Drumsurn's opening. With Dara Rafferty in a 'quarter-back' role, St Matthew tore into Glenullin from the throw-in. Indeed it took only 13 seconds for Rafferty and the impressive Shea Murray to fashion an opening that saw Murray grab the game's first score and Drumsurn were off and running. At some pace too.

A Ciaran Mullan free doubled the lead before, only eight minutes, the ball was in the back of the Glenullin net. The move was started by Ferris, picking out his captain Tiernan Woods with a pass along the ground the Glenullin should have cleared. Once in though, Woods showed superb awareness, once again finding his man without the need to lift the ball. His square pass picked out Ryan Mullan in acres of space and the half-forward rolled a lovely finish for a five point lead.

Fearghal Close eventually topped a decent opening few minutes for himself with Glenullin's opening score on 12 minutes and doubled his tally minutes later, but only after McHugh had grabbed his first score of the final.

With Eoin Bradley's influence growing, five unanswered Glenullin scores turned the half on it's head and it was little more than Paddy Bradley's team deserved. Wrestling a foothold in the game, Neill McNicholl (free), another from Eoin Bradley and another brilliant effort from McNicholl wiped out Drumsurn's advantage .

There was still time for 'Skinner' to see an effort crash off the Drurmsurn bar but those two late points partly restored an advantage St. Matthew's looked to have lost.

The second half started as the first, Drumsurn tearing through to score, though Dara Rafferty's effort after 21 seconds looked frankly pedestrian in comparison to their first half effort.

Like the first half, the quickfire opening score signalled a spell of dominance. Unlike the first half, it was Glenullin who were in the ascendency.

Harry Foster and Neill McNicholl swapped points for1-07 to 0-07 seconds before Tiernan McHugh was sent clear by Ruairi Rafferty only to skew his shot wide from in front of the goal. It looked a pivotal chance

Thereafter, Glenullin took charge as the Drumsurn kick-out began to falter. And whereas The Mitchel's first half blitz brought five unanswered points, their second half went one better with six, taking them from 1-07 to 0-6 down into a two point lead as scores from McNicholl (2), Eoin Bradley (3) and Fearghal Close pointed.

The questions were being asked but Drumsurn were about to let them go unanswered with Ciaran 'Banty' Mullan leading from the front. Following Ruairi Rafferty's score, the experienced play-maker hit three frees in succession, either side of a Neil McNicholl effort at the other end.

It left it all square and the stage was set for a hero. Step forward Daniel O'Kane straight into the realms of Glenullin folklore.

Drumsurn: Ryan Mullan (1-0), Shea Murray (0-1), Ciaran Mullan (0-4, 4f), Tiarnan McHugh (0-2), Dara Rafferty (0-1), Harry Foster (0-1), Ruairi Rafferty (0-2), Daniel O'Kane (0-1).

Glenullin: Fearghal Close (0-3), Neill McNicholl (0-6, 3f) Eoin Bradley (0-4, 3f), Ronan Close (0-1),

Drumsurn: Ronan Rafferty, Fearghal McIntyre, Daniel McNicholl, Eoin Ferris, Tiernan Woods, Cahir Mullan, Harry Foster, Dara Rafferty, Shea Murray, Sean Butcher, Ruairi Rafferty, Ryan Mullan, Daryl Mullan, Tiernan McHugh, Ciaran Mullan.

(Subs) Dane Mullan for H Foster, 45mins; Barry HArkin for D Mullan (inj), 52mins; Christopher Harbinson for R Mullan, 54mins;

Yellow Cards: E Ferris, 39mins;

Glenullin: NIall O'Kane, Eunan Boylan, Eunan O'Kane, Daniel O'Kane, Mark O'Kane, John O'Kane, Ronan Close, Traglach Bradley, Neill McNicholl, Donal O'Kane, Conor Rafferty, Cathal Hasson, Fearghal Close, Eoin Bradley, Brian Mullan.

(Subs) Dermot O'Kane for C Hasson, 45mins; Felix Kilmartin for D O'Kane, 52mins;

Yellow Cards: J O'Kane, 41mins;