The Gaelic4Girls session will run for 12 weeks at 7.00pm on Wednesdays in Templemore Sports Complex (Primary 7 & Year 8) and St. Brigid’s College (Primary 5 & 6), costing £12.

The Brian Ogs club is issuing a call out to girls aged between 8-12 to come along and try their hand at the sport, with a 12-week programme of indoor coaching sessions. Steelstown is one of just 25 clubs selected by LGFA for the Gaelic4Girls programme and the sessions will offer a taster of what it’s like to be part of the Steelstown Brian Ógs community.

The Ballyarnett club, which has gone from strength to strength since its inception in 1987, is one of the busiest in Derry, and much energy goes into delivering an inclusive and positive youth programme for youngsters of all ages and abilities.

Programme Co-Ordinator Martina Rogers, explained: “Gaelic4Girls is aimed at girls aged 8-12 who have no experience of Gaelic games and would like to find out a bit more in a supportive and non-competitive environment.

“The main focus is on fun – that’s what we aim to promote in all our training sessions, it’s about getting involved and learning to be part of a team. But they will also learn lots of new skills, make friends and get a flavour of what we do as a club. I think the ongoing success of our Senior Ladies is a great inspiration for other young girls who want to get involved in sport and enjoy the benefits of a healthy and fun activity.”

LGFA President Mícheál Naughton commented: “The Gaelic4Girls initiative continues to grow in stature and for many young girls, it is their first introduction to our wonderful sport. it is encouraging to see such a wide spread of clubs.”