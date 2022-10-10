Glenullin defeat Castledawson to set up final showdown against Drumsurn

Glenullin stalwart Brian Mullan was excellent at the back for the Mitchel's in Sunday's Intermediate semi-final victory over Castledawson. (Photo: George Sweeney)

Glenullin 1-06, Castledawson 1-04

Winning when not at your best is a nice trait to possess but Glenullin manager Paddy Bradley won't be fooled by this low key semi-final victory over Castledawson at Owenbeg on Sunday.

The Mitchel's looked one of the most improved clubs in the county during an impressive group stage run but have failed to reach those heights in either the quarter final victory over Limavdy or this low key last four win over Intermediate specialists 'Dawson. That they still managed to make the final says everything about their potential and the work Bradley has done since taking over but on this evidence they'll be underdogs against Drumsurn.

Not for the first time, a game they should have been comfortable in almost came back to haunt Glenullin as a Castledawson team that had only scored three times by the 50th minute nearly staged their second smash and grab raid of the knock-out stages.

In the end, the Mitchel's were hanging on against 'Dawson's late aerial bombardment at 1-06 to 1-04 with neither team raising a white flag since the 53rd minute of a contest that only sparked into life in those closing moments.

The key score was Eoin Bradley's 44th minute goal but the reliance of 'Skinner' and the excellent Neil McNicholl who contributed all but one point of the total won't have gone unnoticed, either in Glenullin or Drumsurn.

That goal put Glenullin 1-06 to 1-1 ahead and should have ben the catalyst for a fourth quarter stroll to the finish line. Instead, it was Glenullin's final score of the game that became far too close for comfort against a side finishing with 14 men after full-back Niall Rafferty received a second booking for one foul too many on Eoin Bradley.

The early stages weren't much to write home about but Glenullin were in charge, establishing a 0-3 to no score lead courtesy of two McNicholl points, one a free, and the obligatory 'Skinner' wonder score from wide out on the left touchline.

A Dara O'Kane free got 'Dawson on the board 18 minutes in but they were making little inroads until a goal out of nothing turned the game on it's head two minutes before the break. Fearghal McKenna was the instigator, sending a dangerous high ball toward the edge of the square where Niall McNicholl rose highest but touched his effort against the crossbar. Fortunately for 'Dawson, the rebound fell perfectly into the path of Ronan Mullan who had the simplest task of tapping into an empty net.

The fare didn't improve much in the second half with McNicholl and Bradley always looking to have the class to keep their side in front. McNicholl and substitute Felix Kilmartin, with his first touch, already had the Mitchel's 0-6 to 1-01 ahead when Skinner took centre stage.

Again it was Kilmartin, whose second half cameo was one of the highlights, in the thick of things, doing well along the left to find the former Derry forward close to goal. Bradley had men around him but still found the strength and skill to turn and shoot home from close range.

That really should have been that but 'Dawson are never easily beaten in championship football and back they came. It wasn't as much a roar as dogged determination not to lie down and it almost got them a second unlikely win, O'Kane (2, 1f) and Jordan Shivers taking their tea to within two points of Glenullin.

It wasn't enough as Glenullin just about survived the late barrage of pressure but the Mitchel's will need a marked improvement before facing Drumsurn on October 23rd.

Glenullin scorers: Eoin Bradley (1-2, 1f), Neil McNicholl (0-3, 1f), Felix Kilmartin (0-1),

Castledawson scorers: Ronan Mullan (1-0), Dara O'Kane (0-3, 2f), Jordan Shivers (0-1),

Glenullin: Niall O'Kane, Eunan Boylan, Eunan O'Kane, Daniel O'Kane, Ronan Close, John Close, Mark O'Kane, Neil McNicholl, Traglach Bradley, Donal O'Kane, Conor Rafferty, Cathal Hassan, Fearghal Close, Eoin Bradley, Brian Mullan. (Subs) Dermot O'Kane for C Hasson, 1-25mins; Dermot O'Kane for C Hasson, 34 mins; Felix Kilmartin for F Close, 37mins; Donal Close for T Bradley, 44mins;

Castledawson: Aidan McLaughlin, Tony Gallagher, Niall Rafferty, Ryan Kennedy, Jordan Shivers, Niall Keenan, Ronan Mullan, Rian Connery, Odhran Mullan, Dara O'Kane, Connor Scullion, Cormac Mullan, Niall McNicholl, Fearghal McKenna, Pearse Keenan. (Subs) Joe Craig for N Keenan (blood sub), 16-18mins; Shea McKenna for F McKenna, 34mins; Odhran McOscar for N McNicholl, 44mins; Joe Craig for R Mullan, 49mins; Brain Lodlow for C Scullion, 53mins;